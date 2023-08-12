The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Georgia Adams and Phoebe Litchfield lead - Updated after Match 15

Phoebe Litchfield is now at the top of the batting charts in The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. Smriti Mandhana, who was untouched at the top until yesterday, has now slipped to second place.

The Indian batter has 144 runs from four games and is replaced by Litchfield at the top after the Northern Superchargers’ sensation's promising inning of 68 runs in her latest appearance. She now has 148 runs from four matches, which means that Mandhana and Litchfield only share a slight difference in their stats.

Southern Braves’ Maia Bouchier sits in the third position with 134 runs in four matches.

Phoebe Litchfield is now at the top of the batting charts

Braves’ Georgia Adams continues leading the bowling charts. She has 10 wickets from four matches and is looking to boost up her performance in the forthcoming encounters.

Next is Oval Invincibles’ Marizanne Kapp with seven wickets from three matches. Whereas, Superchargers’ Georgia Wareham is sitting in third place. She enjoys as many wickets as Kapp from four matches but a slightly higher average and economy.

Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles by 14 runs

On Friday, August 11, Headingly witnessed a close encounter between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the 15th match of the Women’s Hundred Competition 2023.

The Superchargers women won the toss and elected to bat first. They rained 143 runs in 100 balls, courtesy of Phoebe Litchfield’s 68 and captain Hollie Armitage’s 42. They gave up on four of their batters, grasped one each by Eva Gray and Alice Capsey whereas, Marizanne Kapp got rid of two.

When it came to the Invincibles’ inning, the openers Lauren Winfield-Hill and skipper Suzie Bates amassed 19 and 22 runs, respectively. Later, none of the batters took the stand in the middle order. However, No. 7 batter Cordelia Griffith scored a quickfire 30 off 15 balls.

These efforts were not enough, giving the Superchargers an edge as they won by 14 runs. Their bowlers Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, and Linsey Smith managed a wicket each, whereas Georgia Wareham shone with two. It helped them restrict the Invincibles to 129 runs.