The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Litchfield and Adams lead - Updated after Match 30

The Women's Hundred 2023 competition arrived at a compelling point as it entered Day 22, featuring a conflict between the Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire in Match 30. The consequences of this meeting left an indelible effect on the players' rankings and team standings.

In an exciting showdown, the Northern Superchargers put up a competitive total of 144/4 in their allocated 100 balls. Marie Kelly, the standout performer of the match, played a key role, staying unbeaten at 69* runs from 46 deliveries and contributing with two important catches. Phoebe Litchfield counted 40 runs to the Superchargers' total, supporting their innings.

Nevertheless, the Welsh Fire's batting skit during the pursuit left much to be desired. Laura Harris emerged as the team's top scorer with 37 runs, but the middle-order failure restricted them to 128/8, falling short of the needed target. As a result, the Northern Superchargers enjoyed a victory by 16 runs, particularly affecting the stats.

Litchfield climbs to the top

Phoebe Litchfield's significant contributions with the bat drove her to the summit of the batting charts after amassing an impressive 266 runs from eight games. She surpassed the earlier leader, Tammy Beaumont of Welsh Fire, who could not make a significant impact in this match, with 253 runs from seven games. Smriti Mandhana of Southern Brave, while slipping a spot, held her presence in the top three with 226 runs from seven matches.

Bowling toppers unaffected

In the arena of bowling, the top three performers stayed intact. Georgia Adams of Southern Brave-W continued to dazzle with her outstanding performance, boasting 15 wickets in seven games, underlined by a best bowling figure of 4/11. She maintained her top spot.

Marizanne Kapp from the Oval Invincibles (Women) closely followed, claiming 11 wickets in seven games, with a best bowling figure of 4/18 for the season. S Ismail of Welsh Fire held on to the third post in the bowling charts, invariably showing great performances, amassing 11 wickets from seven games.