The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Litchfield and Georgia Adams keep command - Updated after Match 32

The final league stage match of the Hundred Women's Competition 2023 contested between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix might have been a formality, with both teams already eliminated from the tournament. Yet, this match had a notable impact on the overall batting and bowling statistics, keeping the lookouts and statisticians fascinated.

London Spirit, batting first, showed an outstanding show of potency, gathering a challenging total of 172/5. The ambitious forces behind this climax score were Grace Harris, who lined her way to 87 runs, and Richa Ghosh, who assisted a valuable 29. Their partnership was the backbone for Spirit's innings, leaving Phoenix with a formidable target.

The Birmingham Phoenix's quest for this tally got off to a nightmarish beginning as their openers tumbled under the ruthless pressure of London Spirit's bowlers. Sterre Kalis appeared as the lone warrior, top-scoring with 28 runs. The best performer for London Spirit was Amelia Kerr, who scalped an amazing four wickets. She was competently backed by Sarah Glenn and Gibson, who handled to take two wickets each. The collaborative effort of Spirit's bowlers confirmed that Phoenix's chase stayed well out of reach.

The top 3 batting positions remain intact

Phoebe Litchfield of the Northern Superchargers retained her spot at the top

In the aftermath of this game, the top three batting places in the competition stayed intact. Phoebe Litchfield of the Northern Superchargers retained her spot at the top with a total of 266 runs from eight games. Her constant performances, also including a well-played 40-run inning against the Fire, kept her firmly in the tip.

Following nearby is Bouchier of the Brave, who notched up 264 runs from eight games, picturing her amazing skills in the 31st match. Tammy Beaumont held onto the third position with 253 runs from seven innings.

Georgia Adams retains her top place

Turning to the bowling charts, Georgia Adams of the Southern Brave commenced to lead with 16 wickets from eight games. Her skill with the ball has made her the frontrunner for the top bowler of the season.

Marizanne Kapp, who had attained the top spot, has now slumped to third with 11 wickets from seven games. Sarah Glenn, with an equal number of wickets from six games, made an influential jump to the second position after her current match-winning performances.