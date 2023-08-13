The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Adams Lead - Updated after Match 17

The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 stepped in on Day 12 on August 12th, with two matches taking place. While London Spirit faced off against Trent Rockets in the day’s opener, Welsh Fire and Southern Brave contest ended the day. The results of both matches saw diverse performances from players, which saw them gliding up and down on the batting and bowling charts.

In the first match of the day, the Spirits ladies amassed 124 on the board. In reply, the Rockets concluded the chase with style in just 87 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt of Rockets was awarded the Player of the Match award for her crucial match-winning 81* off 41.

In the second match, the Fire totaled a decent-looking total of 144. However, the Brave chased it with a solid approach, reaching 145 on the very last ball. Braves’ Georgia Adams was given the Player of the Match award for her two wickets while conceding 22 runs in 20 balls.

Mandhana gets back to the top of batting charts

Smriti Mandhana gets back to the top

Smriti Mandhana, after a day of displacement, is once again back to the top. She now enjoys 185 runs from five appearances as she added 41 versus the Fire in her latest appearance.

Bouchier, who rose to the top on the last day, slipped to the second position. She compiled 42 runs against the Fire and has 176 runs in five appearances.

Phoebe Litchfield of Northern Superchargers is sitting in third place with 148 runs from four games. Sciver also gained big in ranks and is placed after Litchfield.

Georgia Adams continues to lead

Georgia Adams continues to lead

Moving to the bowling charts, Georgia Adams has maintained her dominance. She has a splendid tally of 12 wickets from five matches.

In the next place, we have Fire’s Shabnim Ismail after managing two wickets versus the Brave. It helped her total eight wickets to her haul. Whereas, Invincibles’ Marizanne Kapp enjoys seven wickets from three appearances.