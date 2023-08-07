The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Adams Take Lead - Updated after Match 9

The eighth and ninth matches of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 were scheduled for Day 6 and as per the schedule, Northern Superchargers locked horns with Southern Brave in the opener. Whereas, the day concluded with a match between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire.

As the matches came to an end, witnessing different performances from the players, there were some changes in the batting and bowling stats.

In the first match of the day, the Northern women scored 100 off 100 balls for the loss of eight wickets. Their score had contributions from Marie Kelly’s 39 and Amitage’s 21. Brave’s Georgia Adams shone with a 3-wicket haul. Anya Shrubsole and Chloe Tryon both managed two wickets each.

In their chase, the Brave put up a decent start as openers Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt added 19 and 20 runs, respectively, followed by Maia Bouchier’s 31. Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham managed two wickets apiece. However, their efforts were not enough to tilt the result in the Superchargers’ favor.

In the second match of the day, the Invincibles managed 80 runs and gave away all the wickets with two balls remaining. Lauren Winfield-Hill’s sensational knock of 42 went in vain as it looked like an easy chase for the Fire, who triumphed in 80 balls. Top-order batters Sophia Dunkley and middle-order Georgia Elwiss scored 28 and 33, respectively. The Invincibles' bowlers could not halt the run flow.

Smriti Mandhana stays at the top

Despite her not-so-good performance in the last match, Smriti Mandhana has managed to retain the top spot in the run-getters list as a result of her previous performances. She has scored 144 runs from just three matches so far.

In the next place, we have her counterpart, Danni Wyatt. She enjoys 114 runs from as many appearances. Maia Bouchier is placed third with 71 runs from three innings, meaning that all the top three spots belong to the Southern Brave players.

Georgia Adams leads the bowling charts

Braves’ players are making headlines as a result of their dominant performances in all departments. Georgia Adams, with six wickets under her belt, sits at the top.

Invincibles’ Marizanne Kapp is next with four wickets coming off a single appearance. Whereas, Fire’s Alex Griffiths, with as many wickets, is placed after Kapp. It is because of her two matches and a minor difference in averages and economy rates.