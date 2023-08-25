The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Match 32

After a massive win over Birmingham Phoenix in the 32nd match of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023, London Spirit (6 points) move to sixth spot with two wins and four losses. Manchester Originals (6 points) also have the same number of wins but their net run rate is lower than London Spirit.

Southern Brave (14 points) end the league stage at the top of the table with seven wins and a loss. They are directly qualified for the final. The Northern Superchargers (12 points) finish second with six wins and two losses. Welsh Fire (11 points) are in the third position with five wins and two losses.

Welsh Fire will take on Northern Superchargers in the Eliminator of The Hundred Women's competition. Trent Rockets (7 points) ended the tournament in the fourth spot with three wins and four losses. Two-time champions Oval Invincibles (7 points) ended their 2023 campaign in fifth place and will not feature in the finals day for the first time. Birmingham Phoenix (1 point) ended their campaign without a win to their name.

London beat Birmingham in Match #32 at The Hundred

London Spirit defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the final league match of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 in Birmingham on Thursday, August 24.

London Spirit began the game on a high as Grace Harris took the aggressive route right from ball one. Along with Danielle Gibson, she added 46 runs for the first wicket. After Gibson departed, Amelia Kerr notched up 17 runs and Richa Ghosh smashed 29 runs.

However, the star of the innings was Harris. The Australian all-rounder ended with 87 runs from 47 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes.

Birmingham Phoenix bowlers were expensive. Only Erin Burns, Charis Pavely, and Katie Levick bagged a wicket each for the team.

In response, Birmingham Phoenix lost both their openers early. Sterre Kalis notched up 28 runs from 16 deliveries. Experienced players such as Amy Jones, Erin Burns, and Eve Jones had cameos but neither of them could manage big scores as the team was bowled out for only 99 runs, meaning a loss of 73 runs for Birmingham.

Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to her name. Danielle Gibson and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each while Charlie Dean picked up one for London Spirit.