The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Smriti and Mary lead the charts - updated after Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Day 3

The fourth match of the The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 took place on Thursday. It was the second match in action after the opener as the other two matches were halted due to cloud burst at the venue.

As a result, there were some minimum changes in the batting and bowling positions for not so many top performances to consider.

The fourth scheduled match, happening on the third day of the competition, witnessed Birmingham Phoenix squaring off versus the Northern Superchargers. The Phoenix, batting first, amassed 110 in 100 balls on the loss of eight wickets. Their score had a massive contribution from opener Sophie Devine, who played a splendid knock of 46 runs.

The Superchargers’ Alice Davidson-Richards took a 3-wicket haul, playing a crucial role in restricting them to a manageable target.

In response, the Superchargers started off decently, however, Phoebe Litchfield, batting at third, smashed a much-needed 42 to turn the tables in their favor. While giving up only three wickets to Phoenix, the Superchargers emerged victorious by a notable margin of seven wickets.

Smriti Mandhana irreplaceable at the top

Combining the efforts from Day 1 of the competition, Southern Braves’ Smriti Mandhana is leading the batting charts with 55 runs to her name from one appearance so far.

Against the Braves, Trent Rockets’ Nat Sciver Brunt smashed 49 in the opener and, hence, is placed second on the charts.

Devine, who played a sensational knock of 46 in her latest appearance, is now the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Mary Taylor leads The Hundred bowling charts

As far as the bowling charts are concerned, Braves’ Mary Taylor’s 3-wicket haul was exceptional in terms of its excellent economy rate. She leads the charts, with Davidson-Richards, with an equal number of wickets, sitting in second place due to a slightly different rate and average.

In third place, we have Georgia Adams of the Braves who managed two wickets in the opener versus the Rockets.