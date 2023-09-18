"The most important thing is stability" - Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul's importance to India as No. 4 batter heading into the World Cup

Gautam Gambhir believes KL Rahul can provide the required stability to India at No. 4 heading into the World Cup.

Rahul made a comeback to the Indian ODI side in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 after recovering from thigh surgery. He amassed 169 runs in his three innings in the tournament at an outstanding average of 84.50 and an impressive strike rate of 89.41.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about Rahul showing why the Indian team was eagerly looking forward to having him back, to which he responded:

"The most important thing is stability. You need a batter at No. 4 who can give you stability because you don't want to put the entire pressure on your top three. KL Rahul provides you that stability."

The former Indian opener believes the wicketkeeper-batter's century in his comeback game against Pakistan will hold him in good stead. He said:

"KL Rahul has the ability and the shots where he can change his batting tempo at any time. However, more important than that was that he scored a century in his first game against Pakistan after coming back from injury and he looked in a totally different rhythm after that."

Rahul scored an unbeaten 111 off 106 deliveries in the Super Four game against Pakistan. He added 233 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli (122* off 94) to help India set a mammoth 357-run target. The side eventually won the game by 228 runs.

"The good thing was that he was told only five minutes before" - Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul playing as a last-moment replacement

KL Rahul was included in the XI after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to back spasms. [P/C: AP]

Gautam Gambhir feels KL Rahul's late inclusion in the XI helped his cause. He explained:

"Whoever has played international cricket for a very long time will know that you need one inning and your entire rhythm, confidence and mindset change. The good thing was that he was told only five minutes before. If he had been told a day ago, he might have been thinking a lot and when you think too much, you go into a shell."

India's top scorer in the 2011 World Cup final recalled how having a clear mind helped him in that game. He observed:

"I have said this about my 97 as well (in the 2011 World Cup final). The best thing for me was that when Virender Sehwag got out, I hadn't even worn my pads. So I didn't get the chance to even think that it was a World Cup final. The same thing might have happened with KL Rahul as well."

Gambhir walked out to bat when Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a duck off the second delivery of the Indian innings in the 2011 World Cup final. He scored 97 runs off 122 deliveries and added 109 runs for the fourth wicket with MS Dhoni (91* off 79) to help India chase down a 275-run target and win their second ODI World Cup.

