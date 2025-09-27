"The Indian bowlers hadn't been tested thus far" - Former cricketer on India's Super Over win in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has noted that the Men in Blue's bowling was tested in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, which wasn't the case thus far in the tournament. He praised Arshdeep Singh for bowling an excellent Super Over after delivering an impressive penultimate over in the main game.

India set Sri Lanka a 203-run target in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue eventually won the game in a Super Over after the Lankan Lions also posted 202/5 in the run chase.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag was asked about his thoughts on India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Over win against Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka stunned everyone with the way they batted. They came to chase 202, and it seemed at one stage that Sri Lanka would win this match. However, India made a comeback in the end overs. (Pathum) Nissanka's century was excellent. The Sri Lankan batters had kept their best performance for the end," he responded.

"So it was slightly enjoyable to watch that. The Indian bowlers hadn't been tested thus far. They were winning even when they were scoring 160. Arshdeep Singh would have to be praised for the way he bowled in the Super Over and even the 19th over he bowled. You can call it a close contest," the former India captain added.

Arshdeep Singh conceded only two runs while picking up two wickets in the Super Over. Suryakumar Yadav scored the required three runs off the first ball to help India maintain their all-win record in the Asia Cup 2025 heading into the final.

"The Indian bowlers didn't bowl too many bad balls" - Virender Sehwag on India conceding 202 runs in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Pathum Nissanka (left) and Kusal Perera smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Virender Sehwag was asked whether the Indian bowlers erred in line and length or the Sri Lankan batters played extremely well.

"I feel the Indian bowlers tried a lot, but Nissanka and (Kusal) Perera batted very well. So the batting should be credited. The Indian bowlers didn't bowl too many bad balls. The bowlers can have an off-day at times," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that India wouldn't be disappointed with their performance as they won the game despite resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube.

"I don't think they would be disappointed. Winning is important, whether in the Super Over or in the normal T20, by one run or 100 runs. A win is a win. India had reached the final in any case. India were experimenting. They made a bowler and an all-rounder sit out and gave chances to someone else. I feel they would be happy," Sehwag observed.

Pathum Nissanka (107 off 58) and Kusal Perera (58 off 32) stitched together a 127-run second-wicket partnership in just 11.4 overs. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back after Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Perera, taking the game to a Super Over, where they won easily.

