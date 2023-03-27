"The Indian players did not get that much of an opportunity" - Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on MI's local prospects in WPL 2023 

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the Indian players in her squad did not get as much of an opportunity to showcase their skills as they would have liked. The Mumbai Indians (MI) were crowned WPL champions after defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

The bulk of the credit for MI's triumph arguably goes to their overseas contingent. The likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Issy Wong played a huge part over the course of the campaign. All four names were among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament, with West Indies all-rounder Matthews winning the Purple Cap after taking 16 wickets.

The all-rounder duo of Sciver-Brunt and Matthews were more than influential during the business end of the tournament and also found a place among the highest run-scorers in the WPL as well.

Crediting the Indian contingent for stepping up with the fielding despite a lack of opportunity in other departments, Harmanpreet said during the post-match press conference:

"The Indian players did not get that much of an opportunity, but they always made their presence with the fielding. They knew that even if they did not get an opportunity with the bat or ball, they can make an impact in the fielding department. Amanjot and Jinti, in particular, did not get to do much, but they were just so positive."

Amanjot Kaur played a crucial role in the final as her bullet throw helped MI dismiss Meg Lanning in the final. She also grabbed a stunning catch in the second over to send Alice Capsey back for a duck off Issy Wong's bowling.

Harmanpreet further added that interacting with overseas players and being part of a franchise setup will only benefit domestic players moving forward. She said:

"All of them were ready to do anything for the team, when that is the approach and mindset, you always tend to do well and win. The overseas players were constantly in discussion with the domestic players during the net sessions. This was a great opportunity for the domestic players to learn."

"I do not believe there is a great deal of difference skill-wise" - Harmanpreet Kaur on comparison between domestic and international players

While the domestic players in the MI setup did not have much of an outing, players from other franchises did have a chance to mark their impressions. RCB's Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja particularly caught the eye of players and fans alike.

Noting that handling pressure is the only significant difference between international and domestic players, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"The domestic players have to work to get used to the pressure associated with this level and keep themselves calm. Otherwise, I do not believe there is a great deal of difference skill-wise, because everyone is working hard and they are doing well when it comes to fitness as well."

Should MI's domestic players be given more opportunities to prove their mettle? Let us know what you think.

