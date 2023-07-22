"The Indian team will miss Axar Patel" - Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma and Co. might not be able to give a follow-on in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India will miss Axar Patel in their bowling department in the second Test against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Co. posted a 438-run total in their first innings in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 21. However, they picked up only one wicket in the 41 overs they bowled as the West Indies ended Day 2 at a comfortable 86/1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India erred in not playing Axar Patel, stating:

"We were talking about the West Indies that why they have played four fast bowlers. India's selection has also been doubtful that you have not played Axar Patel here. I feel the Indian team will miss Axar Patel."

The former Indian opener feels the visitors might have to bat again, observing:

"The Indian innings ended at 438. Then you ask the question - is that enough? If you see the pitch, the way the ball is not swinging here, it is enough but it might not be that much that you don't have to bat again."

Chopra reckons India might not be able to enforce the follow-on unless the ball starts turning a lot. The West Indies need a further 153 runs to avert the follow-on.

"I haven't seen that much life in the pitch" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the only wicket to fall in the West Indies first innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Queen's Park Oval pitch is not offering much assistance to the bowlers, elaborating:

"The pitch you have seen till now, it hasn't looked like the ball is going to turn a lot or the pitch is going to deteriorate a lot. If you see the West Indies fast bowlers, Kemar Roach did pick up three wickets for sure and Jomel Warrican has picked up three wickets, but I haven't seen that much life in the pitch."

The reputed commentator believes the West Indies batters can make the Indian bowlers toil if they play cautiously. He added:

"This is a hard-working pitch where if the batter decides that he is going to play only defensively, you can make the opposition absolutely grind. So that can happen here."

Chopra believes the second Test could be a five-day affair if the West Indies batters apply themselves. However, he stated that it can turn out otherwise if the hosts' batters surrender in front of the Indian spinners.

