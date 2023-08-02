"The job to bat at the death will probably be given to Suryakumar Yadav" - RP Singh on Hardik Pandya's batting position and approach in 3rd IND-WI ODI

RP Singh reckons Team India are expecting Hardik Pandya to bat slightly up the order and play responsible knocks in ODI cricket.

Pandya scored an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries while batting at No. 5 as the Men in Blue set a 352-run target for the West Indies in the third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The visitors then bowled out Shai Hope and Co. for 151 to register an emphatic 200-run win and seal the series 2-1.

While reviewing the game on JioCinema, Singh opined that the Indian think-tank might be looking to give Pandya a different role, with Suryakumar Yadav donning the finisher's hat instead. He explained:

"I feel the Indian team have changed their strategy slightly where they are trying to get Hardik Pandya to bat up the order and expecting a big knock from him. The job to bat at the death will probably be given to Suryakumar Yadav. It seems like that to me although but we can't say they will take this decision based on one match."

The former Indian pacer pointed out that Pandya needed to score runs after his slightly lean run lately, elaborating:

"Hardik Pandya hit good shots and batted well. It was extremely necessary that some runs come from his bat because his recent performances have not been that good. He did play a few good knocks in the IPL but he wasn't too impactful."

Pandya had scored only 210 runs at an underwhelming average of 23.33 in his nine ODI knocks in 2023 before Tuesday's game. He didn't have a great IPL 2023 either, aggregating 346 runs at an average of 31.45 in 15 innings.

"The best thing is that the sharpness is being seen in the bowling as well" - RP Singh on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya bowled with the new ball in all three ODIs against the West Indies.

While acknowledging that Hardik Pandya needs to bowl more overs, RP Singh expressed happiness that the seam-bowling all-rounder appears to be close to his best with the ball, stating:

"The best thing is that the sharpness is being seen in the bowling as well. Yes, he didn't bowl as much as we expected because if we are seeing him as a sixth bowler, he needs to bowl six to seven overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that Pandya delivering the goods with both bat and ball augurs well for Indian cricket. He said:

"He probably did not get a chance (to bowl more overs) here but whatever bowling he did, the impact was seen. He bent his back, bowled with the seam and a little swing was seen. So his form coming back on track was good news for the Indian team."

Pandya picked up a solitary wicket and conceded 68 runs in the 13.4 overs he bowled in the three-match ODI series. It will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank persist with him as a new-ball bowler in the Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup or use him in the middle overs.

