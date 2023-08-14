"The journey hasn't always been smooth"- Steven Finn announces retirement from professional cricket

Former England pacer Steven Finn has decided to hang up his boots as a professional cricketer after giving up in a battle with injuries. The 34-year-old began his journey way back in 2005 when he made his debut for Middlesex.

Finn also played a season for Sussex, but had to deal with injuries throughout his career. He feels that it is the right time to bid adieu to the game. He is grateful to have played for England and to have tasted success, winning the Ashess three times (2010/11, 2013 & 2015).

Here's what Steven Finn was quoted as saying by BBC Sport:

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it. I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless. To have played 125 games for England, including 36 tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of."

Steven Finn thanks Sussex for reviving his career

After representing Middlesex till 2021, Steven Finn was welcomed at Sussex the year later and he thanked them for the opportunities they gave him. The former England pacer further stated:

"I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club. I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever."

Finn picked up 125 wickets in 36 Tests and 102 wickets in the 69 ODIs he represented England in.