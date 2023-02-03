"The last-ball boundary that I hit" - Devika Vaidya recalls one of her best memories for India

All-rounder Devika Vaidya has made quite an impact since her comeback into the Indian team. She has provided excellent balance in the lower middle-order with her batting and has helped the team with her leg spin as well.

Vaidya believes one of her most memorable moments was when she hit a boundary off the last ball to tie a game.

India played Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in December last year, where the second T20I of the series went right down to the wire. With five runs needed off the last ball, Devika Vaidya timed the ball beautifully behind the square for a boundary to take the game into a Super Over.

Speaking to Star Sports, the all-rounder recalled the atmosphere in that game with a record 47000 spectators, saying:

“Yes, there are many memories. In fact, the moment I step on the ground, it is always a great feeling, so there is no specific feeling about it, but the last-ball boundary that I hit against Australia was a recent great memory for me. After that, I gained a lot of confidence and support, and it was only possible because of the huge crowd present at the stadium.”

Winning the World Cup is my ultimate dream: Devika Vaidya

Devika Vaidya returned to international cricket after four years in 2022 and to T20I cricket after eight long years. She spoke about the feeling of standing for the national anthem with the team and the goals that she had in the near future.

On this, Vaidya stated:

“I think it has always been a dream of mine to stand for the national anthem for my country and the team, which I was, unfortunately, missing for the last few years. So, when I again got selected for the Indian team for the Australia series, I felt like I was in heaven. I also want to add one more thing - winning the World Cup is my ultimate dream.”

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

