"The last time we went to India I am pretty sure we had a green top for the warm-up game" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith has weighed in on the lack of practice games for the upcoming four-match Test tour of India, stating that it doesn't concern Australia that much. The right-handed batter recalled playing on a green pitch in the warm-up match ahead of the 2017 series, while a turning track was in store for the first Test.

Australia played a practice match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the four-match Test series in 2017, with Smith scoring a century in the first innings.

He adapted equally well to the turning pitch in Pune, the venue for the opening Test of the series. Smith scored a hard-fought century in the second innings to fashion Australia's 333-run win.

An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.

Speaking ahead of the marquee Test series in India, the 33-year-old said Australia realize what they must do to succeed and will work on the same.

He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"The last time we went to India I am pretty sure we had a green top for the warm-up game, which wasn't the ideal preparation for that Test match. We played on a spinning wicket in Pune. We know what we need to do to prepare. We have some time to work on things we want to work on in the nets and I am sure we will have centre wickets and whatnot."

The former Australian captain has been in sublime form over the summer, hitting a double-hundred against the West Indies in Perth and bringing up his 30th Test ton against South Africa in Sydney. He also boasts a Test average of 60 in India, where Australia haven't won a red-ball series since 2004.

"I am just going to play some cricket and have some fun" - Steve Smith ahead of his Sussex stint

Ahead of his first-class stint with Sussex in May 2023, Smith said he is looking forward to spending time with young cricketers and mentoring them. He labeled the Ashes series in England as among the two biggest hurdles for an Australian cricketer, adding:

"I am just going to play some cricket and have some fun. I don't think it makes a real difference. I was in contact with Paul Farbrace last night, the head of cricket at Sussex. They are excited to have me over for a few games and hopefully, I can spend some time with some of their young batters and mentor them and share my experience with them.

"I'm looking forward to the next six months. India and the Ashes are the two biggest hurdles as an Australian cricketer. To have a little bit of a break after India and get some games in before the Ashes should be good fun."

The second-ranked Test batter will be available for Sussex for three County Championship games. Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will start on February 9.

