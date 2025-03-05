"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me" - Veteran Bangladesh batter announces ODI retirement

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket, effective immediately. The 37-year-old's decision came even as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their central contracts list and placed the former skipper in the A Category.

The keeper-batter made his maiden ODI appearance against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2006 and has played 274 matches in the format, making him the most-capped player for Bangladesh. With 7795 runs in 274 appearances, his tally is also the second-highest for the nation as far as ODIs are concerned. Rahim has already announced his retirement from T20Is.

The Bogra-born cricketer acknowledged that the team fell well short of achieving what they aimed to, but stated that he gave everything every time he stepped on the field. He wrote on Facebook:

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty."

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu’izzu man tasha’ wa tu’zhilu man tasha’” - “And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills." May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all. Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years. JazakAllah Khair."

The Tigers ended their Champions Trophy campaign winless, losing to India and New Zealand. Their match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

Mushfiqur Rahim likely to continue to play Test cricket for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rahim, however, is unlikely to step away from Test cricket and will don the whites for the national team. He is currently the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in Test cricket, with 6007 runs in 94 Tests at an average of 37.77. He also has 113 Test dismissals, 297 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is.

The Tigers' next international assignment is yet to be announced.

