"The love story continues" - Fans react after umpire Nitin Menon checks for a short run with Virat Kohli on the verge of a half-century vs Australia

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 11, 2023 19:51 IST
Fans react after Virat Kohli
Fans react after Virat Kohli's half-century on Saturday.

An interesting moment that transpired on Day 3 of the 4th India versus Australia Test between onfield umpire Nitin Menon and Virat Kohli has fans buzzing on social media.

Of the fourth ball of the 93rd over on Saturday (March 11), Virat Kohli, batting on 48, ran for a double after gently stroking the ball towards the square leg region. Fans thought he had reached his half-century and started cheering.

However, Umpire Nitin Menon intervened and felt that it was a short run, prompting the third umpire to check it. After careful analysis of the replay, the third umpire adjudged it to be a run. A relieved Virat Kohli soaked in all the applause from his fans in attendance and then raised his arms aloft to celebrate the milestone.

Fans noticed the event and trolled umpire Nitin Menon via Twitter. They felt that the umpire had some beef with the star batter by highlighting his controversial decisions against Kohli over the last few years.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nitin Menon becomes machine when it comes to Kohli's errors. 🤣
Why does Nitin Menon want to be Public Enemy no 1? 🤣
No one irritates me more than Nitin Menon tbh . I don't like him
Nitin Menon wanted to take Kohli back to 49.
@mufaddal_vohra Nitin Menon is to Kohli what relatives are to students! https://t.co/hYY6k7AEbh
When Nitin Menon went for a review🤣🤣if virat has touched the crease to get his 50 or not… #viratkholi #INDvsAUS #cricket #IPLOnJioCinema #kohli https://t.co/6oX4R8IJlG
Nitin Menon when Virat Kohli batting be like. #INDvAUS https://t.co/861uTy8NjC
Nitin Menon when he don't get a chance to hurt Virat Kohli https://t.co/aRfNeZ2FfY
Nitin Menon vs Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of wrong decisions given on field. #INDvAUS
#INDvAUS #ViratKohliVirat Kohli on 99* tomorrow Nitin Menon: https://t.co/68Q57068by
Two reviews wasted too early. This one was the correct decision to be taken but that Pujara one was a big waste. Can be problematic later especially with Nitin Menon officiating #indvaus
@Moulish_18 @CricCrazyJohns Umpire Nitin Menon is the real threat to Virat
@Cricketracker Nitin Menon if Kohli hits a 4: https://t.co/bGoEzT1bOj
I am convinced Nitin Menon has a personal grudge with Kohli
Nitin Menon and Virat Kohli - the love story continues.#INDvAUS
It's always Nitin Menon vs Kohli https://t.co/FeFDa5Ksci
Nitin menon really can't see kohli scoring runs.
Nitin Menon trying to deny Kohli's fifty in any way possible 😭😭😭#INDvAUS
Agony agony for Nitin Menon, ecstasy ecstasy for Kohli twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 of the 4th Test vs Australia

After resuming the day on 36/0, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket in the first hour. Shubman Gill then hit a magnificent century to keep Team India in the hunt. Cheteshwar Pujara played well but fell eight runs short of his half-century.

Virat Kohli (59*) overcame a tricky start and hit a fluent half-century to lead India's charge after Gill's departure in the final session of Day 3. India reached 289/3 at stumps with Jadeja (16*) and Kohli holding the fort.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar applauded centurion Shubman Gill's temperament, saying:

"I feel he played a complete Test innings. He maintained his concentration for a long time in such heat. These are great signs for the Indian team going forward because whenever you get good opening batters and get a good start, half the job of the team is done because you get a nice foundation."

Do you agree with Manjrekar's views? Let us know in the comments section.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
