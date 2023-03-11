"The love story continues" - Fans react after umpire Nitin Menon checks for a short run with Virat Kohli on the verge of a half-century vs Australia

An interesting moment that transpired on Day 3 of the 4th India versus Australia Test between onfield umpire Nitin Menon and Virat Kohli has fans buzzing on social media.

Of the fourth ball of the 93rd over on Saturday (March 11), Virat Kohli, batting on 48, ran for a double after gently stroking the ball towards the square leg region. Fans thought he had reached his half-century and started cheering.

However, Umpire Nitin Menon intervened and felt that it was a short run, prompting the third umpire to check it. After careful analysis of the replay, the third umpire adjudged it to be a run. A relieved Virat Kohli soaked in all the applause from his fans in attendance and then raised his arms aloft to celebrate the milestone.

Fans noticed the event and trolled umpire Nitin Menon via Twitter. They felt that the umpire had some beef with the star batter by highlighting his controversial decisions against Kohli over the last few years.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Nitin Menon becomes machine when it comes to Kohli's errors. 🤣 Nitin Menon becomes machine when it comes to Kohli's errors. 🤣

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Why does Nitin Menon want to be Public Enemy no 1? 🤣 Why does Nitin Menon want to be Public Enemy no 1? 🤣

A @_shortarmjab_ No one irritates me more than Nitin Menon tbh . I don't like him No one irritates me more than Nitin Menon tbh . I don't like him

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Nitin Menon wanted to take Kohli back to 49. Nitin Menon wanted to take Kohli back to 49.

Aftu @aftu_twts



#viratkholi #INDvsAUS #cricket #IPLOnJioCinema #kohli When Nitin Menon went for a review🤣🤣if virat has touched the crease to get his 50 or not… When Nitin Menon went for a review🤣🤣if virat has touched the crease to get his 50 or not… #viratkholi #INDvsAUS #cricket #IPLOnJioCinema #kohli https://t.co/6oX4R8IJlG

Kamal ❤️ @Imkkumar14 Nitin Menon when he don't get a chance to hurt Virat Kohli Nitin Menon when he don't get a chance to hurt Virat Kohli https://t.co/aRfNeZ2FfY

. @VK7216

#INDvAUS Nitin Menon vs Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of wrong decisions given on field. Nitin Menon vs Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of wrong decisions given on field. #INDvAUS

Tanmay @StanCric Two reviews wasted too early. This one was the correct decision to be taken but that Pujara one was a big waste. Can be problematic later especially with Nitin Menon officiating #indvaus Two reviews wasted too early. This one was the correct decision to be taken but that Pujara one was a big waste. Can be problematic later especially with Nitin Menon officiating #indvaus

Priyanshu @Priye0511 I am convinced Nitin Menon has a personal grudge with Kohli I am convinced Nitin Menon has a personal grudge with Kohli

Cricket Geek @CricketGeek007



#INDvAUS Nitin Menon and Virat Kohli - the love story continues. Nitin Menon and Virat Kohli - the love story continues.#INDvAUS

Sanket @sanket7262 It's always Nitin Menon vs Kohli It's always Nitin Menon vs Kohli https://t.co/FeFDa5Ksci

Mahi @i_stanKohli18 Nitin menon really can't see kohli scoring runs. Nitin menon really can't see kohli scoring runs.

srinivas puranik @PuranikSrinivas

#INDvAUS Nitin Menon trying to deny Kohli's fifty in any way possible Nitin Menon trying to deny Kohli's fifty in any way possible 😭😭😭#INDvAUS

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 of the 4th Test vs Australia

After resuming the day on 36/0, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket in the first hour. Shubman Gill then hit a magnificent century to keep Team India in the hunt. Cheteshwar Pujara played well but fell eight runs short of his half-century.

Virat Kohli (59*) overcame a tricky start and hit a fluent half-century to lead India's charge after Gill's departure in the final session of Day 3. India reached 289/3 at stumps with Jadeja (16*) and Kohli holding the fort.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar applauded centurion Shubman Gill's temperament, saying:

"I feel he played a complete Test innings. He maintained his concentration for a long time in such heat. These are great signs for the Indian team going forward because whenever you get good opening batters and get a good start, half the job of the team is done because you get a nice foundation."

Do you agree with Manjrekar's views? Let us know in the comments section.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes