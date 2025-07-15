“The lower order is putting the top order to shame” - Former India opener’s blunt remark after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has showered his praise on World No.1-ranked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his fighting effort with the bat in the second innings of the third Test against England at Lord's on Monday, July 14. The 61-year-old believes that Jadeja shares the same stature as Ravichandran Ashwin, ranking the duo only behind former captain Kapil Dev for their excellent all-round skills.

Ad

Sidhu added that the top order should learn from lower-order batters like Jadeja, who has delivered with the bat consistently in the five-match series.

The remarks came as Jadeja scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls in the second innings of the third Test. The 36-year-old also scored 72 off 131 deliveries in the first innings. The southpaw is currently the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the series, amassing 327 runs in six innings with a staggering average of 109, comprising four half-centuries.

Ad

Trending

Sidhu said on his YouTube channel:

“3:35 – Ever since Jadeja has come back to form, scoring 50s consistently. It looks like the lower order is putting the top order to shame.”

“3:20 – When it comes to all-rounders in Indian cricket, then Kapil Dev at first and then Ashwin and Jadeja will come. Ashwin, as a bowling all-rounder, and Jadeja, as a batting all-rounder. Both are excellent,” he added.

Ad

Ad

“We lost three big wickets in those 10 overs” – Navjot Singh Sidhu shares the turning point for India in the 3rd Test against England

Navjot Singh Sidhu further shared the turning point in the third Test as the tourists lost three crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar in the morning session. He was also critical of Nitish Reddy’s dismissal on the stroke of Lunch.

Ad

Sidhu said in the same video:

“1:56 - If India hadn’t lost a wicket in the first 10 overs, they would’ve won this game single-handedly… We lost three big wickets in those 10 overs.”

“First, Rishabh Pant, no feet movement, normally it comes forward. Archer (bowling at) 145-150 kmph, the ball went away after pitching. KL Rahul got out to a beautiful ball. It was an excellent delivery outside the off-stump that moved into the middle stump from the seventh stump line. Washington Sundar had just walked in, also failed to read that pace… Nitish Reddy got out just at the stroke of Lunch. I meant, it wasted all the good work,” he added.

Ad

The fourth Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester from July 23 onwards.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news