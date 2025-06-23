"The man doesn’t play cricket, he performs theatre" - Fans hail Rishabh Pant for historic twin centuries in 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant pulled off a historic feat with a second century in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. The 27-year-old rediscovered his Test form with a brilliant 134 in the first innings to help India post a formidable 471.

However, the southpaw wasn't finished tormenting the English bowlers as he produced another sparkling knock in the second innings. Pant made it two centuries in the contest, scoring 118 off 140 deliveries in India's second innings.

He became only the seventh Indian batter to score centuries in each innings of a Test and the first to achieve the feat in England. Pant also joined former Zimbabwean Andy Flower as the only designated wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Trending

Fans on X celebrated Pant for his incredible achievement with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued hailing Pant for his heroics, with one saying:

"Rishabh Pant is the first wicket keeper ever to score Centuries in each innings of a Test Match. You’ve run out of metaphors already for him in Test cricket. Incredible Test player."

"Rishabh Pant just rewrote history, twin tons in a Test away from home. The man doesn’t play cricket, he performs theatre," tweeted a fan.

"From "stupid" to sensational. What a comeback, Rishabh Pant," a fan said.

Rishabh Pant's heroics has India firmly in control of 1st England Test

Rishabh Pant's second-innings century propelled India to a commanding position in the first Test against England at Leeds. Having scored 471 in their first innings, the visitors bowled England out for 465 in their first essay.

With the game hanging in the balance as India stuttered to 92/3 in their second innings, Pant joined a well-set KL Rahul. The duo added a magnificent 195 for the fourth wicket to leave England in shambles. Rahul is still unbeaten on 120, having scored a valuable 42 in the first innings.

Despite the swashbuckling wicketkeeper eventually falling for 118, India are dominantly placed at 298/4 in 75 overs at Tea. Meanwhile, Pant's second innings century was his eighth in Tests and a fourth in England.

The left-hander passed MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries with his first innings ton. India are ahead by 304 runs with six wickets and four sessions remaining in the Test match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news