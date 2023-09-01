"The MCG would be an option if there was no solution" - Ravi Shastri on the possible return of India-Pakistan Tests

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) could be seen as an option for the return of Tests between India and Pakistan.

Due to various political and security issues, the arch-rivals haven't battled each other in the red-ball format since 2007. While they have faced each other in ODIs and T20s at multi-national tournaments, there have been no bilateral series across formats between the teams since 2012/13.

Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between the rivals, Shastri felt it would be befitting should the sides meet in the World Championship (WTC) final at the MCG.

"The MCG would be an option if there was no solution and the boards agreed to it. If the MCG ever hosted the World Test Championship and India and Pakistan were in it would just happen and what an occasion that would be. Let’s hope it does happen," said Shastri.

Team India qualified for the WTC final in the first two editions in 2021 and 2023 but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

However, Shastri added that should they meet in a bilateral series, it will likely be played at home.

"India-Pakistan is the mother, father and grandfather of all contests. The G witnessed one of the great contests with 90,000 people there for the recent T20 World Cup when India and Pakistan played and I was commentating on it and it was huge. The fact of the matter is if India and Pakistan play again bilaterally they will play it at home. Let’s make that clear," added Shastri.

India and Pakistan met in a thrilling encounter in the T20 World Cup last year, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious in a last-ball finish. Virat Kohli played one of the all-time great T20 Knocks, smashing 82* off 53 deliveries to script a remarkable turnaround from 31-4 to chase down 160.

Team India also won the last Test series played between the sides in 2007/08 by a 1-0 margin.

"The MCG as you saw in the last World Cup would be the perfect venue" - Wasim Akram

The MCG is among the most iconic venues of the sport.

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram echoed Ravi Shastri's sentiments and called for the MCG to play host to India-Pakistan Tests. With its 100,000 seating capacity, the MCG is renowned for hosting the yearly Boxing Day Test.

While England is set to host the WTC final for a third consecutive edition in 2025, it remains to be seen if India and Pakistan play a Test at the MCG.

"I think the MCG as you saw in the last World Cup would be the perfect venue. Pakistan would also be an ideal venue if India wants, but if India wants a neutral venue, then I think Australia would be an ideal place. It’s the whole thing with the MCG. The sheer magnitude of the ground, the spectators, the security, the place itself brings a lot of confidence in you as a player if you play at the G," said Akram on Fox Cricket.

India and Pakistan have played each other in 59 Tests, with Pakistan holding a 12-9 edge and a staggering 38 matches finished in draws.

The sides will face off in the second Group A game of the ongoing Asia Cup in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.