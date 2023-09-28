"The medical panel didn't take it seriously" - Moin Khan laments Naseem Shah's loss in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Moin Khan has blamed the national team's medical panel for not managing Naseem Shah's injury well. The retired cricketer's statement came after Naseem's World Cup hopes were effectively dashed due to a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game against India that ruled him out of the showpiece event. Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq hinted that the youngster could be out of action for the rest of the year.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Moin observed that Naseem complained about his injuries for quite a long time, but the medical panel didn't take the matter seriously. The 52-year-old believes that their entire management was a recipe for disaster.

"Naseem's injury is a disaster of Pakistan's team medical panel and physiotherapist. Because he has been constantly complaining that he is having problem since three to four months yet they were continuously playing him. A player would always wish to not get dropped but when he is telling you about his injury, you have to take it very seriously. The medical panel didn't take it seriously. This was a recipe for disaster."

With Naseem injured, Pakistan turned to Hassan Ali to fill the void. In a press conference before departing for India, skipper Babar Azam also lamented the 20-year-old's loss.

"Hassan Ali's selection is justified" - Moin Khan

Moin Khan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Moin further claimed that PCB should interrogate the medical team about Naseem's injury management and backed the selection of Hassan Ali for the marquee tournament. He added:

"The authorities in PCB should task them [medical panel] because we suffered a great loss ahead of World Cup when Naseem was in form and was bowling extraordinarily. And which is why now we have to take Hassan Ali. Hassan Ali is an experienced bowler, who has been through similar circumstances. From that point of view, this decision is suitable and Hassan Ali's selection is justified."

Pakistan's World Cup campaign begins on October 6th in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.