“The moment of the day” - Murali Kartik’s massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former cricketer Murali Kartik made a massive claim on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah after Day 1 of the third Test between England and India. Bumrah made a return after missing the second match at Edgbaston.

Talking on Cricbuzz, Murali Kartik reckoned that Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Harry Brook at Lord's was the moment of the day. The India speedster got one to nip back in and go through the gate to get rid of the No. 1 Test batter for just 11 runs.

"Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback, dismissing Harry Brook was the moment of the day. We saw what he did in the last game so it is very important to get him out soon. Not a lot is happening, it is hot and difficult for the bowlers. Dismissing Harry Brook who scores runs at a quick pace, that too with a beauty, was important," he said. (5:18)

The hosts found it difficult to score easily with the sun beating down. India were quite impressive with the ball, keeping the English batters in control throughout the day. Murali Kartik praised the bowlers for their efforts on a hot opening day at Lord's.

"Bazball was quite silent. England won the toss and batted first on a hot day and the run-rate was very less the whole day. This may be the slowest run-rate since the term bazball was coined. It looked as though Akash Deep was trying a little too much but apart from that the other bowlers could have had more wickets if they had better luck. It was extremely hot and there was not much help off the wicket despite plays and misses," he stated. (1:53)

England ended with 251/4 on the board from 83 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed two wickets while Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one each.

Important for India to keep control, says Murali Kartik

Heading into Day 2, Murali Kartik feels that it will be important for India to maintain control and stay patient. With England batting deep, the former left-arm spinner explained that the visitors cannot give away too many runs while looking for wickets.

"Except for Shoaib Bashir, with Root and Stokes, everyone bats from here. It is important to keep control as one wicket could bring another quick one. But you cannot afford to give away too many runs from here in search of wickets. England batters will wait for the Indian bowlers to tire out in this heat. It is important for the bowling attack to understand that it can be a long day and to know that it is important to remain patient," he explained. (6:27)

Talking about the conditions at Lord's, he also mentioned that it will be important to understand angles with the slope and have an idea of how to bowl at the iconic venue. The ball can hit the slope and move away, or come back in the other way as well, which India will have to be wary of.

It will be crucial for the hosts to pick up wickets and not let England pile on a huge total from this point.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

