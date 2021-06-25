"The most important day in Indian cricket" - Fans hail Kapil Dev and Co. on anniversary of 1983 WC win

On this day 38 years ago, Kapil Dev became the first Indian skipper to lift the World Cup Trophy. The legendary captain did the honors on the famous Lord’s balcony after India defied the odds to beat West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.

Many former cricketers and fans have remembered Kapil Dev on the anniversary of India’s first World Cup win, crediting him for transforming Indian cricket forever.

India made it past the group stage without much fuss, winning four out of their six games to finish second in Group B. They got the better of England in their own backyard in the semi-finals, before upsetting Clive Lloyd’s all-conquering West Indies side in the final.

Batting first, India could only put up 183 on the board, as most of the Indian batsmen struggled to counter the West Indies bowling. But Kapil Dev’s men gave their counterparts a taste of their own medicine in the second innings, as a concerted bowling effort helped India dismiss West Indies for just 140.

While India has won several ICC events since then, many still feel that the events of 1983 were the turning point in the history of Indian cricket.

Netizens share happy memories from the 1983 WC win

The BCCI paid tribute to Kapil Dev on Friday, while the ICC too shared a video clip of the iconic moment of the captain lifting the cup. Several other fans shared newspaper clippings and pictures featuring Kapil Dev and his team as they reminisced about the momentous day.

Kapil Dev led them to their first @cricketworldcup win with a 43-run victory over West Indies in the final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u3oewIaJnX — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

On this day in 1983 India won its first CRICKET WORLD CUP under captaincy of Kapil Dev.



After this day - Cricket in India changed forever. pic.twitter.com/fwwTRqNLtl — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddar) June 25, 2021

On this day in 1983, #KapilDev sir led Indian Cricket Team shocked the entire world by winning the World Cup final at Lords, beating the mighty West Indies. The day changed not only the course of cricket in India but eventually the fate of this country.#1983WC @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/crM99MYDDR — Zaid khan (@mekhanzaid) June 25, 2021

25 June 1983. Beginning of a new era that ultimately led to #cricket supplanting hockey as the most followed sport in India.



It’s unfortunate we don’t have the recording of his defining innings against Zimbabwe in Kent a week before that. @therealkapildev — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) June 25, 2021

On June 25th 1983 the nation collectively believed that we are destined for greater heights. Aspiration level started to ⬆️

Winning Attitude started to seep into the middle class too resulting in a vibrant India#JaiHind#Kapildev pic.twitter.com/Blgu3WH5ql — Bulls Eye (@sreeramjvc) June 25, 2021

#OnThisDay in 1983, India won their maiden world cup at Lords. We defeated previous 2 times world champions West Indies. This was a day that made 10 years old Sachin Tendulkar dream to win world cup for a team. @sachin_rt @windiescricket @BCCI @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/21ZEMCtFXC — Noorjahan Khan 🇮🇳 🏏 (@NoorLoveCricket) June 24, 2020

Many credit Kapil Dev for transforming the game

While several fans remembered Team India’s win, others hailed Kapil Dev’s contribution to the game. Many players have talked about how the win transformed Indian cricket and set off a chain of events that has made India a superpower in the game today.

The Most Important Day in Indian Cricket. Made millions play cricket. Made a whole generation believe that we can do it…thank you 🙌🙏 #ThisDayThatYear #1983 pic.twitter.com/h2vBGtAzNk — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 25, 2021

This day 38 years ago, @therealkapildev paijee and his men changed the cricketing landscape in India forever. Cricket is a proper career option now and I am deeply indebted to the entire team from 1983. @KrisSrikkanth @RaviShastriOfc 🙏 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 25, 2021

A day that changed the face of cricket in India and inspired so many kids to pick up a bat and ball 🇮🇳 Congratulations to the wonderful 1983 team on creating history and inspiring generations. pic.twitter.com/xYmalq4ZPO — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 25, 2021

#OnThisDay in 1983, you conquered Lord’s. You gave us our first cup and made us believe that you don’t need to know angrezi to do well in this English game. Desi boys da jawab nahi.. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cbNpM5OCzy — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 25, 2021

38 years ago on this day , India won the world cup against all odds and this victory inspired a generation of youngsters to take up cricket and dream big. Thank you @therealkapildev Paaji and team for inspiring us. pic.twitter.com/I5Q6xxhP6Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2021

On this day in 1983, @therealkapildev and his men showed us that anything is possible if we dare to dream. This victory inspired a whole generation to take up cricket and dream big 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/nYgOJElYg3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 25, 2021

