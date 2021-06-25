"The most important day in Indian cricket" - Fans hail Kapil Dev and Co. on anniversary of 1983 WC win

On this day 38 years ago, Kapil Dev became the first Indian skipper to lift the World Cup Trophy. The legendary captain did the honors on the famous Lord’s balcony after India defied the odds to beat West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.
Many former cricketers and fans have remembered Kapil Dev on the anniversary of India’s first World Cup win, crediting him for transforming Indian cricket forever.
India made it past the group stage without much fuss, winning four out of their six games to finish second in Group B. They got the better of England in their own backyard in the semi-finals, before upsetting Clive Lloyd’s all-conquering West Indies side in the final.
Batting first, India could only put up 183 on the board, as most of the Indian batsmen struggled to counter the West Indies bowling. But Kapil Dev’s men gave their counterparts a taste of their own medicine in the second innings, as a concerted bowling effort helped India dismiss West Indies for just 140.
While India has won several ICC events since then, many still feel that the events of 1983 were the turning point in the history of Indian cricket.
Netizens share happy memories from the 1983 WC win
The BCCI paid tribute to Kapil Dev on Friday, while the ICC too shared a video clip of the iconic moment of the captain lifting the cup. Several other fans shared newspaper clippings and pictures featuring Kapil Dev and his team as they reminisced about the momentous day.
Many credit Kapil Dev for transforming the game
While several fans remembered Team India’s win, others hailed Kapil Dev’s contribution to the game. Many players have talked about how the win transformed Indian cricket and set off a chain of events that has made India a superpower in the game today.