“The no.1 spinner has to be Yuzvendra Chahal” - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin making a return to India's ODI side

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should be viewed as the no.1 spinner in the ODI squad. He stated that experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can make a comeback to the one-day team if India are looking for someone who could stop the flow of runs more than taking wickets.

35-year-old Ashwin made a successful comeback to India's white-ball squad after four years during the T20 World Cup in the UAE. He carried on his good form in the T20I series at home against New Zealand.

Asked about the chances of Ashwin making a return to the one-day side, Chopra explained on his YouTube channel:

“If India are looking for that kind of a bowler, and not someone who searches for wickets, then he can make a comeback. If we look at wrist-spinners, India have sidelined Kuldeep Yadav, so they have only Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar now. Varun Chakravarthy should also be in consideration. Sidelining him after playing him in a couple of T20 World Cup 2021 matches is not a good story.”

India won’t be playing ODIs against New Zealand. Their next one-day series will be in South Africa, where they will feature in three one-dayers and four T20Is after the three-match Test series.

Looking ahead to the tough tour, Chopra added:

“According to me, the No. 1 spinner has to be Yuzvendra Chahal (in ODIs). Ravindra Jadeja has to play because India do not have all-rounders. I don’t see three spinners playing in South Africa, so it could be Chahal and Jadeja. Ashwin might actually be in the side. Axar Patel, Chahar and Chakravarthy could also be among the contenders.”

Ashwin was preferred over Chahal for the first two T20Is of the three-match series against New Zealand. Chahal got an opportunity in the last match as Ashwin was rested.

“It is very important to take wickets in the middle overs” - Aakash Chopra on Ashwin vs Chahal debate

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal Patience and perseverance is the key 💙 Great series win 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Patience and perseverance is the key 💙 Great series win 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/aBPBkTa2pw

Elaborating on the Ashwin vs Chahal debate, Chopra pointed out that India shifted focus from the off-spinner to the leggie in white-ball formats because they were looking to take wickets more than containing. He elaborated:

“If we do not pick up wickets with the new ball, it is very important to take wickets in the middle overs. That is why we shifted our focus towards wrist spin. So if finger spinners can take wickets when batters are not going after them, they India can go for it. Ashwin has always been a quality bowler. The quality hasn’t gone anywhere, only our thinking had changed.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ashwin last played an ODI for India during the tour of West Indies at North Sound in June 2017. He claimed figures of 3 for 28 as India won the game by 93 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar