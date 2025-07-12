"The old Dukes balls would get soft only after 60-70 overs" - Former India spinner's huge claim on ball change after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India spinner Murali Kartik made a significant claim on the ball change episodes on Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's. Visiting captain Shubman Gill requested the ball be changed twice and was also unhappy with the replacements.

The frequent change of balls has raised questions about the quality and durability of the Dukes balls being used in the series. Murali Kartik, giving his two cents on the matter, stated that the old Dukes balls were more durable.

"Lot of chatter about the ball. These are not those old dukes balls. These get soft after 30 overs. The old dukes balls would get soft only after 60-70 overs. Bowles have to work more hard now. But despite that thee was seam movement here, the ball moved both ways, which is why I feel India's approach was not bad. I felt that partnership between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant was not cautious but they showed the right approach," he said on Cricbuzz. (2:17)

Murali Kartik also recalled the quality of the Dukes ball when he played county cricket, noting that it helped the spinners. He compared that to the current ball and how it makes things harder for the bowlers.

"These new dukes balls are getting soft by 30 overs. It was not so before. I remember when I used to play County cricket, I felt the dukes balls then were the best. The seam was good even for spinner, there was hardness maintained. These new balls are making the bowler's jobs more difficult. It does not move as much and the bounce is also low. Shubman Gill who is normally very calm was seen unhappy multiple times. These raise questions as to what needs to be done now with these balls. Maybe the quality is missing with these batches of balls," he added. (6:06)

India bowled England out for 387 on the second day and then got to 145/3 by the end of play, trailing by 242 runs.

Murali Kartik heaps praise on ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Further, Murali Kartik heaped praise on ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah bagged his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's, etching his name in history. He compared Bumrah to greats like Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath, who would excel in any given conditions.

"People always say fast bowlers get more help in SENA countries and conditions favor them more. But despite that the fact is that you have to bowl. Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath were two such bowlers who would adapt to any conditions and would know how to bowl. If you talk about Bumrah with these two, his penetrative skills are brilliant. Bowling in these hot conditions, he showed why is a great bowler across the globe. Lot of players wish to have their name on the Lord's honours boards. The biggest of legends have not been able to do it," he said. (4:04)

Kartik also reflected on the fact that Mohammed Siraj, who bowled his heart out yet again, was unlucky. He also added that the two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who bowled just 12 and 10 overs each, respectively, in the innings.

