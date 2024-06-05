"The old Kung Fu Pandya is back" - Fans react to Hardik Pandya's impactful spell in IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup match

Hardik Pandya starred with the ball in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The all-rounder picked up three crucial wickets in his four-over spell.

Rohit Sharma won the toss for the Men in Blue and elected to field first. Arshdeep Singh provided India with a fantastic start, claiming two early wickets.

Hardik was brought into the attack after the completion of the powerplay. The right-arm pacer struck straightaway, sending Lorcan Tucker packing with a stunning delivery. The batter was undone by the sharp inward movement. He was comprehensively beaten and the ball ended up crashing onto the stumps.

Trending

Curtis Campher was Hardik's second victim. The keeper-batter was caught behind in the ninth over. The 30-year-old's third over was a wicket maiden. Mark Adair was caught by Shivam Dube at sweeper on the first ball of the over.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to Hardik Pandya's impactful spell. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several Indian supporters expressed their delight at Hardik's impressive bowling form.

"Hardik Pandya regaining his old form." remarked a fan.

"Haters doubted Hardik Pandya on the basis of IPL and now he is performing at the biggest stage for his country." commented another.

"Hardik back in form is my source of sukoon." chimed in yet another.

Hardik Pandya couldn't finish his spell on a high note. He conceded 14 runs from his final over, finishing with figures of 4-1-27-3.

"I really liked the first wicket" - Hardik Pandya on his bowling performance in IND vs IRE match of 2024 T20 World Cup

Speaking at a mid-innings interview, Hardik Pandya stated that he tried to pitch the ball fuller on the New York pitch. He mentioned that he usually prefers to hit the back of the length, but he decided to change things up because of the conditions.

Highlighting his impressive record in World Cups for India, Hardik said:

"Always special to play for the country, always good to play for pride. I have been able to contribute in the World Cups, god has been kind. I really liked the first wicket, don't hit the stumps often as I usually bowl short of a length. I needed to be fuller than back of a length today. On this kind of surface you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas. It's always fantastic to see the crowd, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world, good to have their support."

Ireland were bundled out for a paltry score of 96. Apart from Hardik Pandya's three-wicket haul, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel finished with one scalp each. Gareth Delany was the top-scored of the innings with a 26-run knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback