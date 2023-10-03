"The one of an accumulator" - Sanjay Bangar on the role Rohit Sharma should play in World Cup 2023

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar insisted on skipper Rohit Sharma returning to his template of accumulating runs in the initial stages before accelerating in ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit became the second fastest to 10,000 ODI runs in the recent Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka, and is the only batter with three ODI double centuries. However, the 36-year-old has scored only two 100s in 30 ODI games since 2020, with a changed approach to attack from the get-go.

The champion batter has scored at a strike rate of over 110 in 24 games since last year, in contrast to his overall career rate of 90.52.

However, Bangar told Star Sports that Rohit should return to the template of being an accumulator before accelerating, which lent him much success for almost seven years as an opener.

"I feel the one of an accumulator (what role should he play?). He is someone who has had phenomenal success as an ODI player. And many times that he has scored his hundred, it's around the 30th over. All those 3 double hundreds that we speak of and rave of so much, the acceleration came toward the last 10-12 overs where he just toys with the bowling," said Bangar.

Despite playing an aggressive role, Rohit has scored above 50 in four of his last five ODIs, from the Nepal clash of the Asia Cup to the final game against Australia.

The Indian skipper has previously stated that he decided to attack from the start consciously to evolve with the modern-day ODI batting benchmark set by the 2019 World Champions England.

"He can afford to play the accumulator" - Sanjay Bangar

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have formed an irresistible opening partnership for India in ODIs.

Sanjay Bangar felt that Rohit Sharma playing a more subdued role till the 35th over will ensure India mounting totals in the range of 350 more often than not. The former all-rounder also felt that the evolution of fellow opener Shubman Gill as a fearless batter should further provide Rohit the time to get well-set before launching.

"So a dangerous Rohit Sharma, if he gets to that 35-over mark, then India is assured of a score of around 350. If he sticks to that sort of a template and I know he is trying to do certain other things, maybe take the game away from the bowlers, but he has got a phenomenal, fearless Shubman Gill, he can afford to play the accumulator which will guarantee that India will get a big total," said Bangar.

The duo has already become the fastest Indian pair to 1,000 ODI runs as they achieved the feat during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka. Notably, Rohit and Shubman have also stitched up four 100+ partnerships in 14 outings.

The dynamic duo will look to lead India to their third ODI World Cup, with their campaign starting against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.