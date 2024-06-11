"The one area where they are getting let down is Shakib Al Hasan" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's 2024 T20 World Cup loss vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has noted that Shakib Al Hasan's continued lean run with the bat hurt Bangladesh in their 2024 World Cup loss to South Africa. He also pointed out that four denied leg-byes potentially cost them the game.

Bangladesh restricted South Africa to 113/6 after Aiden Markram opted to bat first in New York on Monday, June 10. Shakib scored just three runs off four deliveries as the Bangla Tigers managed 109/7 in reply to lose the game by four runs.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the lost leg-byes, Shakib's failure with the bat, and South Africa's excellent bowling denied Bangladesh a win.

Trending

"This had to happen one day, that there would be a DRS call, and the match would turn totally, and that's exactly what has happened. Mahmudullah Riyad was probably on strike at that stage, you didn't get the runs you should have got, and you lost by as many runs," he said (9:30).

"The one area where they are getting let down is Shakib Al Hasan, whether it is with the ball or bat. He didn't score runs in this match as well and that is hurting this team. The chase should have happened but they (South Africa) managed it beautifully, whether it was Anrich Nortje, (Ottneil) Baartman or (Kagiso) Rabada, or (Marco) Jansen's economy. They had the wares if we talk about this pitch," the former India opener added.

Mahmadullah was ruled out leg-before by the on-field umpire in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, with the ball going to the boundary after hitting the pads. Although the lbw decision was reversed on review, the four leg-byes weren't awarded as the ball is deemed dead once the batter is given out.

"The truth is that South Africa have looked the best team if we talk about this group of death" - Aakash Chopra

South Africa have won their first three group games.

Aakash Chopra noted that South Africa are seemingly the best team in Group D and added that they even opted to bat first after seeing India defend a total against Pakistan.

"The truth is that South Africa have looked the best team if we talk about this group of death. They also decided to bat first after winning the toss, which you generally don't expect, but then some hopes have been raised with India winning after batting first, and they went with that hope," he said (9:50).

The renowned commentator praised Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller for taking the Proteas to a defendable score despite Tanzim Hasan Sakib's potent spell.

"No one is able to open. No one is able to play against the new ball. However, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller made crucial contributions. They took the team forward. Tanzim was very, very good. Bangladesh's bowling has been good. They have good fast bowling," Chopra stated.

Klaasen (46 off 44) and Miller (29 off 38) stitched together a 79-run partnership after South Africa were reduced to 23/4. Tanzim (3/18) earlier rocked the Proteas by dismissing Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback