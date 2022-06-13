"The one who has had the biggest change in mentality is Alex Lees" - Nasser Hussain praises England opener for well-constructed knock during ENG vs NZ 2022 2nd Test 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Alex Lees' mentality after his 67-run knock on Day 3 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The 29-year-old registered his first fifty for England and made good use of a relatively flat surface on offer in the second Test.

Lees made his debut in the Caribbean after the England management decided to move on from the opening pair of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. The left-handed batter recorded 126 runs in the three-match series away from home. Under the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Lees was retained for the home series against New Zealand.

Registering a couple of twenties in England's five-wicket win at Lord's, Lees converted his start this time around. Registering 11 fours in his knock, he was eventually dismissed by Matt Henry. He also shared 141-runs with Ollie Pope for the second wicket on Day 3 of the second Test.

Naming Alex Lees as the brightest prospect so far in terms of mentality in England's new era, Nasser Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"Of the players England have used so far under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum the one who has had the biggest change in mentality is Alex Lees."

Hussain added:

"Look at his strike-rate in the Caribbean and then see how he played in the second innings at Lord’s and now here."

Lees' partnership with Pope was crucial after England lost the wicket of Zak Crawley early on. The duo set the platform for the rest of the batting unit on Day 3.

"I have always been convinced Ollie Pope would become a very fine international cricketer" - Nasser Hussain

England's juggernaut for a No. 3 batter could see a temporary halt after Ollie Pope scored a sublime hundred. After twin failures in the position at Lord's, the right-handed batter retained his place for the second Test.

He made the most of his chance as well. Primarily playing at No. 5 and No. 6 so far in his career, the 24-year-old registered 145 runs off 239 deliveries in his third innings at No. 3.

Noting the change employed by Ollie Pope from the off-stump guard, Hussain wrote:

"I have always been convinced Ollie Pope would become a very fine international cricketer and it’s good to see him move away from that off-stump guard employed by so many players in county cricket that had limited his stroke-play."

At stumps on Day 3, England were placed at 473-5. The Three Lions still trail New Zealand by 80 runs and have Joe Root unbeaten on 163 at the crease.

