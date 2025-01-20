“The ones handling the screen must have had a West Indies passport” - Sachin Tendulkar recalls amusing moment from 2013 farewell Test

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar recently joked about a moment from his farewell Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013. The legendary batter was playing his 200th Test and his final international match for India, as fans and players got emotional.

Tendulkar walked out to bat with around 20 overs left on the opening day after India had bowled the West Indies out for 182 in their first innings. In front of a packed and nervous crowd, the little master moved to an unbeaten 38 at Stumps on Day 1.

Reflecting on his final batting innings at a recent event commemorating 50 years of the Wankhede Stadium, Tendulkar said (via TOI):

"Last match, it was surreal, emotional, I knew it was happening for the last time. I fought through emotions as I came to bat. WI players and spectators gave me so much respect. Just before the last over, in close-ups, my mother, wife and my family were shown. I thought that the ones handling the screen must have had a West Indies passport, since he worked in favor of WI by playing with my emotions as I looked to survive."

He added:

"Once the match was over, the final lap and when I was lifted on shoulders, it was surreal. These are not planned, but written by the god above. This experience is going to be with me till my last breath."

Tendulkar was ultimately dismissed for 74, much to the disappointment of the Mumbai crowd.

Nevertheless, India went on to win the contest by an innings and 126 runs before Indian players carried the iconic player on their shoulders around the ground.

"My mother had never seen me play" - Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar played several memorable knocks for India during his stellar 24-year career [Credit: Getty]

Sachin Tendulkar also thanked the BCCI for accepting his request to host his farewell Test in Mumbai, so that his mother could see him play for the first time.

"Before the series of my last match was announced - I got in touch with BCCI and made one request that I want my last match to be held in Mumbai for one very reason - I played cricket for so many years - around 30 years - 24 years for India, my mother had never seen me play," Tendulkar said in the same interview.

He added:

"At that time (during retirement), my mother's health was not good enough that she could travel anywhere other than Wankhede to watch me play. I wanted her to see why I have been moving to different places for 24 years. BCCI very graciously accepted that request."

The now-51-year-old enjoyed a 24-year career for India and remains the all-time leading scorer in Tests and ODIs. Tendulkar is the only batter in cricket history with 100 international centuries and a record 51 Test centuries. An emotional farewell saw the champion cricketer give an inspiring speech during the post-match presentation in front of his family.

