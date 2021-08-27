"The out-cricket was very, very shabby; they are mentally down" - Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta opined that India looked mentally down on the field on Day 2 of the third Test against England. There were plenty of misfields and they lacked the intensity that you would associate with India.

After getting bowled out for 78 runs in the first innings, India have had a hard toil on the field for a day and a half. England have compiled 423 runs, facing 129 overs and still have two wickets left in the bank.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Deep Dasgupta stated that the out-fielding by the visitors was quite shabby.

“One of the biggest things about this Indian team under Virat is the intensity levels. And the fielding, that was very sloppy today. There weren’t dropped catches apart from Rohit Sharma, that tough one yesterday. But just the out-cricket as we call it was very, very shabby today. That just tells you that they are mentally a little down there,” Deep Dasgupta said.

The former Bengal wicket-keeper pointed out how this Indian team had come back from similar lows but could not find the intent during this Test.

“You can get out for 78. India has got out for 36, right? And they have come back really hard. But then, it’s just the body language. That’s not the Indian team that we know that we have seen for the last few years. Even though it was a really, really tough day, getting out at 78, obviously, your shoulders would droop. At least I was expecting a little more intensity on the field today.”

Everything gone wrong for India yesterday 😁😁....

Bowlers weren't good..Lines , Lengths.....were too poor by India bowlers..

Fielding mistakes...Just Siraj I think made the ball talk a bit just a bit.. Though he gave away a lot... India's batting was worst.. pic.twitter.com/Ee1Dj7EECC — Sunny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 (@SunnyEngFan) August 26, 2021

Deep Dasgupta slammed India for not adapting to the challenges

India did not try different things when their plan was not working

Deep Dasgupta wondered if India took things for granted after their victory in the second Test. He was disappointed with the way they stuck to the same plans even when it wasn’t working.

"You did not try anything different. Did the Indian team take things for granted? Okay, Plan A has worked so far, it will work. May not be ready or open-minded about a Plan B Plan C if required."

The Indian bowlers struggled to contain England's batters as they continued to score well over 3 runs per over. The home side has piled on a lead of 345 runs at the close of play on Day 2.

It seems like Siraj is having some cramps. Not a great sign for Team India.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3an1NqDuOS — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 26, 2021

