"The perfect 10/10 exists"- Fans recall Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan on this day 24 years ago

One of the finest spinners India has ever produced, Anil Kumble created history on this day (February 7) in 1999. The former leg-spinner became only the second bowler in Test history to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved this feat against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi.
The win was special for India as they beat Pakistan for the first time in 23 Tests. Chasing a target of 420 in the fourth innings, Pakistan got off to a fantastic start, adding 101 runs for the first wicket.
However, Anil Kumble gradually began to work his magic and wreaked havoc, triggering an incredible batting collapse for the visitors. Pakistan were bundled out for just 207, handing India a massive win.
The legendary spinner took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank all his fans who remembered this feat and congratulated him. Here's what he tweeted:
"Thank you all for your wishes and reminiscing the 10 wicket haul v Pak in 1999. Blessed to have all your affection and love. 🙏🏽"
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
Anil Kumble has also coached the Indian team to the pinnacle of Tests
Apart from being a legendary bowler in his time, Anil Kumble has also proved to be a fine coach. During his stint as India's head coach, the team reached the No.1 ranking in Tests and also famously won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017.
It will be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid is able to repeat the feat achieved by Kumble.
The Rohit Sharma-led side are set to host Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first Test beginning on Thursday, February 9.
Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.