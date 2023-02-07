"The perfect 10/10 exists"- Fans recall Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan on this day 24 years ago

One of the finest spinners India has ever produced, Anil Kumble created history on this day (February 7) in 1999. The former leg-spinner became only the second bowler in Test history to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved this feat against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi.

The win was special for India as they beat Pakistan for the first time in 23 Tests. Chasing a target of 420 in the fourth innings, Pakistan got off to a fantastic start, adding 101 runs for the first wicket.

However, Anil Kumble gradually began to work his magic and wreaked havoc, triggering an incredible batting collapse for the visitors. Pakistan were bundled out for just 207, handing India a massive win.

The legendary spinner took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank all his fans who remembered this feat and congratulated him. Here's what he tweeted:

"Thank you all for your wishes and reminiscing the 10 wicket haul v Pak in 1999. Blessed to have all your affection and love. 🙏🏽"

Anil Kumble @anilkumble1074 🏽 Thank you all for your wishes and reminiscing the 10 wicket haul v Pak in 1999. Blessed to have all your affection and love. Thank you all for your wishes and reminiscing the 10 wicket haul v Pak in 1999. Blessed to have all your affection and love. 🙏🏽

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Historic day for India and Test cricket as Anil Kumble 24 years ago became only the 2nd bowler in history to grab all the 10 wickets in an innings, against Pakistan. Historic day for India and Test cricket as Anil Kumble 24 years ago became only the 2nd bowler in history to grab all the 10 wickets in an innings, against Pakistan. https://t.co/cejRfY7epz

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



Here's random information to remember.



In this game, two guys were bowled in both innings to the same bowler, VVS Laxman (Wasim Akram) and Inzamam ul Haq (A Kumble)



#OTD we all know Anil Kumble took 10.Here's random information to remember.In this game, two guys were bowled in both innings to the same bowler, VVS Laxman (Wasim Akram) and Inzamam ul Haq (A Kumble) #OTD we all know Anil Kumble took 10. Here's random information to remember. In this game, two guys were bowled in both innings to the same bowler, VVS Laxman (Wasim Akram) and Inzamam ul Haq (A Kumble) https://t.co/WZU9zzUhNL

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Today in 1999 - Anil Kumble had created history, he picked 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against Pakistan - Historic moment of Indian cricket. Today in 1999 - Anil Kumble had created history, he picked 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match against Pakistan - Historic moment of Indian cricket. https://t.co/vXVhVR3dEr

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



in 1999, Anil Kumble spun the world with his masterly 10 wickets in an innings 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 10/10 𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙨… #OnThisDay in 1999, Anil Kumble spun the world with his masterly 10 wickets in an innings 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 10/10 𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙨… 💙#OnThisDay in 1999, Anil Kumble spun the world with his masterly 10 wickets in an innings 🙌 https://t.co/gDtBLTv83Y

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius

Anil Kumble Sir this Achievement is not only a Spell this is a Sensation For the upcoming Cricketers. On This Day World Cricket has witness One OF the best Spell OF all times. @anilkumble1074 Sir Anil Kumble Sir this Achievement is not only a Spell this is a Sensation For the upcoming Cricketers. On This Day World Cricket has witness One OF the best Spell OF all times. @anilkumble1074 Sirhttps://t.co/0wIK58DlcQ

ನಾಯಕಿ Nayakii 🇮🇳 @nammsiem

On this day, 24 years ago Kumble claimed all 10 wickets for 74 in 26.3 overs in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (Now Arun Jaitely Stadium) in New Delhi. Which helped India won the Test by 212 runs.

#anilkumble Who all remember this?On this day, 24 years ago Kumble claimed all 10 wickets for 74 in 26.3 overs in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (Now Arun Jaitely Stadium) in New Delhi. Which helped India won the Test by 212 runs. Who all remember this?😊On this day, 24 years ago Kumble claimed all 10 wickets for 74 in 26.3 overs in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (Now Arun Jaitely Stadium) in New Delhi. Which helped India won the Test by 212 runs.#anilkumble https://t.co/v6gYPB244S

🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu



Special feat

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble picks all the 10 wickets in an innings.Special feat On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble picks all the 10 wickets in an innings. Special feat ✨https://t.co/IoNTgTgoMf

Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 @Zohaib1981 Anil Kumble will never forget #ONTHISDAY 07-02-1999. He became only the 2nd man after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a Test innings, against Pakistan in Delhi. @anilkumble1074 10 for 74 in a spell of 18.2 overs - swept India to their first victory over Pakistan in 23 Tests. Anil Kumble will never forget #ONTHISDAY 07-02-1999. He became only the 2nd man after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a Test innings, against Pakistan in Delhi. @anilkumble1074 10 for 74 in a spell of 18.2 overs - swept India to their first victory over Pakistan in 23 Tests. https://t.co/OVBipYwVch

Anil Kumble has also coached the Indian team to the pinnacle of Tests

Apart from being a legendary bowler in his time, Anil Kumble has also proved to be a fine coach. During his stint as India's head coach, the team reached the No.1 ranking in Tests and also famously won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid is able to repeat the feat achieved by Kumble.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are set to host Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first Test beginning on Thursday, February 9.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes