"The perfect T20 captain" - Fans laud Mitchell Marsh for his 72* (44) & 1/21 in NZ vs AUS 2024 1st T20I

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh starred in his team's six-wicket win against New Zealand in the first T20I of their three-match series earlier today (February 21) in Wellington. Marsh bowled an economical spell of 1/21 in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 44-ball 72 to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped the Blackcaps post a massive 215-run total on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 216 for a win, the Aussies got off to a great start with Travis Head, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scoring 69 runs in seven overs. Head and Warner lost their wickets, but Marsh held one end and finished the run-chase with Tim David.

Marsh smashed two fours and seven sixes in his entertaining innings.

Can Mitchell Marsh lead Australia to a T20I series win against New Zealand?

The action will move to Auckland now as Eden Park gears up to host the second and third T20Is of the series between Australia and New Zealand on February 23 and 25. The Blackcaps will be keen to bounce back after failing to defend a 216-run target in the first T20I.

New Zealand will get a big boost as their left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult will be back in the squad for the Auckland T20Is against Australia. Boult may replace Tim Southee in the playing XI. Southee leaked 52 runs in his four wicketless overs in Auckland. The veteran pacer also failed to defend 16 runs in the last over. Hence, New Zealand may drop Southee for Boult in the next T20I on February 23.

