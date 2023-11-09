"The only problem is rain" - Irfan Pathan expects New Zealand to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals ahead of Pakistan

Irfan Pathan expects New Zealand to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals ahead of Pakistan if rain doesn't play spoilsport in their clash against Sri Lanka.

The Kiwis will face the Lankan Lions in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. A win will virtually guarantee the Black Caps a semi-final berth because they have a much superior run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, the other two teams in contention for the final knockout berth.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked to pick the favorites for Thursday's game, to which he responded:

"New Zealand have a higher percentage chance of winning, it is more than 50%. The only problem is rain. Rain has helped Pakistan earlier. We will have to see if the Bangalore rain helps them again."

However, the former India all-rounder expects Kane Williamson and company to overcome all the hurdles and reach the semi-finals. He elaborated:

"I feel the toss will also be extremely important for New Zealand because chasing is always better on this pitch. There are a lot of factors. However, I will still say that despite all the difficulties, New Zealand will be the fourth team."

While New Zealand have a net run rate of +0.398, Pakistan and Afghanistan have net run rates of +0.036 and -0.338 respectively. A win for last edition's finalists against the 1996 World Cup champions will make it virtually impossible for the other two contenders to pip them for a semi-final berth.

"A little sourness is being seen in them" - Irfan Pathan on Sri Lanka heading into New Zealand clash

Angelo Mathews' controversial dismissal hogged the limelight in Sri Lanka's last game against Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about the sort of Sri Lanka he expects to see against New Zealand, to which he replied:

"I am seeing Angelo Mathews' Sri Lanka. They are looking a little pumped up. A little sourness is being seen in them. I saw the press conference as well. We saw the Angelo Mathews incident as well. When he took Shakib Al Hasan's wicket with the ball, it was evident that the incident had hurt him."

While reiterating that the Kiwis have the edge, Pathan concluded by warning them against taking Kusal Mendis and company lightly. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Sri Lanka will definitely want to leave an impact before leaving. However, I will still say that New Zealand are ahead but they cannot take Sri Lanka that lightly."

Sri Lanka are currently placed ninth in the standings. They will want to win Thursday's game to move into the top eight and improve their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

