New Zealand ace batter Kane Williamson admitted that the amount of talent Pakistan have been producing is astonishing, keeping in mind the hard-fought Test in Karachi. The stylish right-hander reckons regardless of the conditions, Pakistan will always provide a challenge.

Pakistan ran the risk of losing the first Test on Day 5 before Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim stitched together a 71-run stand to bring their side back in the game.

Skipper Babar Azam, who top-scored with 161 in the first innings, declared after setting New Zealand to win 138 in 15 overs before bad light forced the umpires to declare the match a draw.

Speaking to Geo Tv ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi, Williamson stated:

"They've always got so much talent and every time that I've played them over the years, there's always been some, perhaps new players that have come into the side and you're always just amazed."

"The quality and talent that they seem to keep producing in this country, we always know that, whatever side that's been put out, and whatever conditions are, it is always going to be a tough challenge. And we just try and sort of focus on our cricket and how we want to try and stick to our plans and adjust to the changing conditions."

The 32-year-old, who recently stepped down as Test captain, praised the pitch for the first game and felt the visitors must gauge the conditions well ahead of the second at the same venue. He continued:

"We had a fantastic match in the last game, and, all chances of results coming into the last day. It was a good surface, the bowlers had to work pretty hard and we saw a little bit of assistance for the spin coming late into the match. We'll have to assess conditions going into this next game.

"It looks perhaps a little bit different. What's important for us as a team is that we assess and try and stick to our plans."

Williamson returned to form in the first Test in Karachi, earning the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 200 to propel the Kiwis to 612 in the first innings. It was also his first Test ton since January 2021.

"It's also enjoyable sort of switching between formats" - Kane Williamson

Speaking of the workload in international cricket, the Tauranga-born batter said switching between formats means players have to keep evolving their game and he enjoys that challenge. The Kiwi batter explained:

"It's also enjoyable sort of switching between formats, and you keep sort of being challenged by that and keep trying to improve your game and evolve your game. At the same time, with the schedule of international cricket, it's pretty full on.

"So you know, it is important, I think, as players that you try and balance out your workload a little bit, so you try and stay nice and fresh."

The second Test between the two sides starts on January 2 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

