"The question should be Harshit Rana or Varun Chakaravarthy" - Former opener's massive statement on India's ODI squad for AUS vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 06, 2025 20:56 IST
Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy featured in India
Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy featured in India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes Varun Chakaravarthy should have been picked in the ODI squad instead of Harshit Rana for the upcoming series in Australia. India included three spinners, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar, in their roster.

In the pace department, they went with Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh. India also included the pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 15-member squad.

Varun was brilliant for India in their most recent ODI assignment - the 2025 Champions Trophy, picking up nine wickets in three games at an average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53.

Reacting to his omission from the ODI squad for Australia, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (13:08):

"Varun Chakaravarthy shouldn't have been there instead of any of the other spinners picked in the ODI squad. Instead, the question should be Harshit Rana or Varun Chakaravarthy. Irrespective of where the game is being played around the world, my pick would be Varun Chakaravarthy. If it was atleast someone like Mohammed Shami, who is high quality, then it's fine."
Rana was also part of the triumphant Champions Trophy squad and has played five ODIs overall in his career. He also boasts impressive numbers with 10 wickets at an average of under 21 and an economy of 5.69.

"You've picked Varun Chakaravarthy for the same Australian conditions in the T20 squad" - Sadagoppan Ramesh

Sadagoppan Ramesh dismissed the theory that Varun Chakaravarthy has been excluded from the ODI squad because of the Australian conditions, considering his selection for the T20Is. The 34-year-old has been arguably India's best white-ball bowler over the past year since his return to the national setup.

Varun boasts phenomenal T20I numbers, picking up 40 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 15.60 and an economy of 6.89.

"You've picked Varun Chakaravarthy for the same Australian conditions in the T20 squad. So for four overs in the same conditions, you've picked Varun Chakaravarthy thinking he'll be your best spinner. But saying he won't be able to bowl 10 overs in the same conditions feels contradictory," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs, followed by T20Is, in their tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8.

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
