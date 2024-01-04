"The real 1 vs 11" - Social media reacts as Aiden Markram hits incredible century in IND vs SA Cape Town Test

On a pitch where wickets fell like nine pins in the ongoing Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, Aiden Markram stepped up to deliver a knock for the ages.

The South African opener was the lone warrior in the team's second innings, accumulating crucial runs for his side as the remaining batters failed to get going. Markram notched up his seventh Test century.

Markram crossed the 100-run mark in just 99 deliveries. His fighting knock finally came to an end at 106 after he was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 32nd over.

The right-handed batter scored 17 fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease, resorting to a counterattacking approach amidst the dominance of Indian fast bowlers.

His 51-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kagiso Rabada gave the Proteas a glimmer of hope. Rabada contributed just two runs in the partnership, with Markram doing the bulk of the scoring.

The 29-year-old earned massive praise on social media for his stupendous ton. Here are some of the top reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that, apart from Aiden Markram, no other batter has been able to cross the 50-run mark so far in the Cape Town Test. His form had been under the scanner after he registered scores of five and two in the first Test.

However, he bounced back brilliantly, batting out of his skin when his team needed it the most. Interestingly, he was dismissed by Siraj in all of the three innings of the series.

Aiden Markram helps South Africa set a 79-run target for India in Cape Town Test

South Africa were bundled out for 176 in their second innings. Apart from Aiden Markram, there weren't any significant contributions from the remaining batters.

The side finished with a lead of 78 runs, setting a 79-run target for India. The visitors stand a chance to level the two-match series 1-1 by successfully chasing down the target.

Expand Tweet

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers in the innings. The pace spearhead bagged his ninth five-wicket haul in the format and finished with six wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App