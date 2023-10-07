"The reason for us becoming No. 1 was our top three" - Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's win in their 2023 World Cup opener

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has defended the side's top-order batters, keeping in mind their recent struggles, stretching in the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter stated that Pakistan became the No.1 ODI team only due to their top 3.

Fakhar Zaman has been most under the scanner, having passed 30 only once in his last seven innings. While Imam-ul-Haq has been among the runs, the left-hander has struggled with his strike rate. Babar Azam, meanwhile, has also struggled for big scores in the last few games.

Speaking to PTI after Pakistan's 81-run win over the Netherlands on Friday (October 6), Rizwan said he sees the top three's struggles as an opportunity for the middle-order batters to step up and is not too concerned.

"Yes, it's a good question. But you also have to understand, the last two years, the reason for us becoming No. 1 was our top three. Just before the Asia Cup, Fakhar Zaman was named the ICC Player of the Month.

"Before that, Imam had hundreds upon hundreds. We think this is an opportunity for the middle order to showcase its form. And now the middle order is also performing."

Pakistan's top three were back to the pavilion on Friday within 10 overs, putting them under massive pressure. The partnership of 120 between Saud Shakeel and Rizwan was crucial in propelling the side to a match-winning 286.

"He's a bit different in the way he's gifted" - Mohammad Rizwan on Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel in action for Pakistan

The 31-year-old was also impressed with the way Haris Rauf bowled against the Dutch and predicts Shakeel will become a future superstar of Pakistan cricket. He said:

"You saw today, how Haris Rauf was breathing fire and hitting some late seam movement. So we have to train specific to conditions. If Saud maintains the hard work he's doing, then Pakistan will have found themselves another superstar.

"Because he's a bit different in the way he's gifted. When I bat with Saud, I tell him I'm not planning anything with him because the way he plays his shots get him runs anyway."

Speaking about his experience of being in India, Rizwan added:

"We want to take it (the love and support) back to Pakistan (laughs). It feels we are at home. I am sure wherever we travel in India, we are here for the first time, and we have heard Pakistan players get a lot of love. We would be happy going to Delhi or Mumbai also."

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday (October 10) in Hyderabad.