“The rest of the bowling attack didn’t look impressive” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:41 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
The Indian pacers found the going difficult on a docile Manchester wicket [Credit: Getty]

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes India's bowling attack, barring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, requires major retooling for the final Test of the England series at the Oval, starting July 31. The visitors secured a hard-earned draw in the fourth Test at Manchester but still trail the five-match series 1-2.

Ad

While the batting has been impressive throughout the series, the Indian bowling has been inept for the most part. The bowlers conceded a massive 669 to the hosts in their lone bowling innings in the Manchester Test.

Talking about India's bowling lineup for the all-important Oval Test, Broad told Sky Sports (8:50):

"He (Bumrah) needs some help from the other end. Siraj has tried his best throughout the series and has had moments of excellence. But the rest of that bowling attack didn't look really impressive. But the Oval will offer them more and bring the slips into play so you need a good bowling attack at the Oval."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

India conceded 600+ in an innings for the first time since 2014 in the fourth Test at Manchester. All but two of their six bowlers gave away over 100 runs in a disappointing display with the ball.

"You can't take the bowler out of the equation" - Stuart Broad on Jasprit Bumrah playing at the Oval

Ad

Stuart Broad believes Jasprit Bumrah must have a massive say in his participation for the final Test against England at the Oval. The 31-year-old has already reached his pre-series threshold of three Tests with one game remaining.

However, with India in with a chance to level the series, all eyes are on Bumrah to find out if the ace pacer will play a fourth Test in the series.

"You can't take the bowler out of the equation ( in the decision). He is the only one who knows how his body is to get through another Test match. Crucially, he's only bowled once, which is a big difference," said Broad (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"Shubman Gill has to sit down with his main strike bowler and go, 'How are you feeling? The Oval pitch will suit you more than Old Trafford, so, can you give us something without feeling like you are breaking?' If he has niggles with his ankle or sides, then he's declaring himself unfit to play Test match cricket."

Bumrah endured a rare off-game in the Manchester Test, conceding 100+ runs in an innings for the first time in his stellar 48-Test career. Yet, he remains India's joint-leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 at an average of 26 despite missing the second Test at Edgbaston.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications