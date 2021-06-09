"The right thing has been done" - Nasser Hussain on ECB suspending Ollie Robinson

Nasser Hussain has termed England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to leave out Ollie Robinson for the second Test against New Zealand as the "right thing" to do.

Despite his impressive performance on his Test debut in the first game against the Kiwis, Robinson has been indefinitely suspended from playing international cricket by the ECB after his racist and sexist remarks from the past resurfaced online.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote:

"Once the ECB had stated they have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy, once the captain has said the tweets were unacceptable and once the team have declared their hand by wearing those T-shirts then action had to be taken. So the right thing has been done in leaving Robinson out of the second Test and now the ECB have to properly investigate."

England's Ollie Robinson issues a statement of apology after racist and sexist tweets from his account resurfaced on the day he made his Test debut. pic.twitter.com/VYozhSeo30 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 2, 2021

But the former England skipper was quick to suggest that Ollie Robinson should be given a second chance. Hussain added:

"There has to be a degree of tolerance in a civilised society and an understanding that people make mistakes. What is the point of trying to create change if you don’t allow people the opportunity to change?"

"The governing body have to look after Ollie Robinson" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also suggested that the ECB will need to take care of Ollie Robinson's mental wellbeing, adding that he shouldn't be allowed to hang dry after his "life was torn apart and annihilated" on his Test debut. Hussain wrote:

"We also have to remember the ECB have a massive duty of care to their players. The biggest week of Ollie Robinson’s life was torn apart and annihilated. It didn’t matter how well he played, everything was about something he did eight or nine years ago. The whole country is suddenly talking about him for the wrong reasons, with even the Prime Minister getting involved. So the governing body have to look after Robinson and others who are involved while the disciplinary process is going on. They can’t just be hung out to dry."

Ollie Robinson made an impactful Test debut at Lord's, picking up seven wickets across two innings. He also scored 42 after coming in at no.8. With the ECB currently investigating the matter, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 27-year-old fast bowler.

If we are looking at just on field cricket matters then Ollie Robinsons debut is as impressive as we have seen for a long time for England ... he looks a player we should see a lot more of going forward #ENGvsNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2021

