"The road has been humbling" - KL Rahul pens emotional note thanking NCA staff for his recovery ahead of India comeback

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul recently took to Instagram to post his pictures with the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) that has helped him during his rehabilitation after a long-term injury.

Rahul had suffered a thigh injury during IPL 2023 and has been out of action ever since. However, he seems to be fit in time for the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup and is likely to play a crucial role for India in the World Cup.

KL Rahul also thanked the doctor for his successful surgery and expressed his emotions on how tough the past few months have been for him. Here's what he captioned the photos with:

"Reflecting on my journey in the last few months, which has been filled with challenges and lessons. The road has been humbling. A big shoutout to Nitin sir,Yogesh sir, Rajini sir, Dhananjay Bhai, Shalini and everyone at the NCA for your efforts and commitment towards getting me back on the ground ❤️ Special mention to the team at Wellington Hospital in London and Dr. Rahul Patel for a smooth op. Lastly to the BCCI for the constant support and belief 🙏🏽"

Will KL Rahul walk into India's playing XI against Pakistan?

KL Rahul has arguably been India's most consistent ODI batter in the past 3-4 years and his numbers at No. 5 tell the story. In 18 matches at No.5 in ODIs, Rahul has scored 742 runs at an average of 53 with a hundred and seven half-centuries to his name.

However, Ishan Kishan's sensational 82 against Pakistan has sparked a debate as to whether the Men in Blue need to stick to the left-hander or just follow the pecking order and bring Rahul back into it when fit. It will be interesting to see if India find a way to play both Rahul and Ishan against Pakistan on Sunday.