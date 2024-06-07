"The scales are tilted slightly towards Sri Lanka" - Aakash Chopra on the Lankan Lions' 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra reckons Sri Lanka are slight favorites heading into their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Dallas on Friday, June 7. He highlighted the intense rivalry between the two Asian sides and opined that it should be an enticing game.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. While the Lankan Lions suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Proteas in their tournament opener in New York, the Bangla Tigers will be playing their first game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Sri Lanka have a slight edge heading into the potentially fiercely fought game.

"The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh game will be played on the same ground (Dallas) and that will be very interesting. Sri Lanka have lost their first match. They played on a very lively pitch. Bangladesh, of course, are playing their first game. However, they too didn't have a good time in the friendly they played against us (India)," he said (8:45).

Trending

"I feel the scales are tilted slightly towards Sri Lanka but this is also a modern-day rivalry like India-Pakistan and England-Australia. You get 'Naagin' dance in these matches only. So do watch out, it's going to be a good game," the former India opener added.

The Sri Lankan and Bangladesh players have had a few heated exchanges on the field lately. Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal in last year's ODI World Cup has added further spice to the rivalry.

"Sri Lanka need to bat better" - Aakash Chopra

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 77 against South Africa.

Aakash Chopra noted that Sri Lanka's batting holds the key to their success as they have a formidable bowling lineup.

"I feel the Dallas pitch is decent. It's not as bad a pitch as it's being talked about. Sri Lanka need to bat better. Their bowling is very good, whether it's (Matheesha) Pathirana or Nuwan Thushara, and you can also play (Dilshan) Madushanka here. After that, you have (Wanindu) Hasaranga, (Maheesh) Theekshana, and (Dasun) Shanaka and (Angelo) Mathews are bowling very well," he elaborated in the same video (9:00).

The renowned commentator added that the two sides' batting will decide the game as Bangladesh also have a decent bowling lineup.

"It's just the batting that is lacking and pushing them back. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have to bat better as well because they will also bowl decently. So it's batting vs batting. Whichever team bats better, I think will win the game," Chopra observed.

Bangladesh suffered a 60-run loss in their warmup game against India in New York. Najmul Hossain Shanto and company managed only 122/9 while chasing a 183-run target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback