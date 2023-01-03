"The second line of fast bowlers who have become ready" - Sanjay Bangar on India's biggest positive heading into World Cup

Sanjay Bangar feels the second line of fast-bowling options is India's biggest positive heading into the ODI World Cup later this year.

The Men in Blue were hit hard by Jasprit Bumrah's injury-induced absence at the T20 World Cup last year. The premier Indian pacer has not yet fully recovered from his back injury. Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are the four seamers picked in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Bangar was asked to pick the biggest positive story for India heading into the World Cup, to which he responded:

"I feel the second line of fast bowlers who have become ready. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also played a lot of cricket. His form was also not that bad, but if you are thinking ahead, you have Umran Malik."

Bangar feels Siraj and Arshdeep are enticing options for the Men in Blue. The former Indian batting coach explained:

"Mohammed Siraj has proved himself extremely well in Test cricket. He is performing well whenever he is playing ODI cricket. Arshdeep Singh - a left-arm bowler always presents a different challenge to the opposition."

Siraj has scalped 24 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.84 in the 16 ODIs he has played. Arshdeep, on the other hand, hasn't picked up a wicket in the two games he has bowled in and has conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over.

"It will be exciting to see how and with what impact they can bowl 10-over spells" - Sanjay Bangar on Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has excelled for India in T20I cricket.

Bangar is eager to see whether Arshdeep and Umran can replicate their success in the game's shortest format in 50-over cricket, stating:

"So you have such options available, who have been given places. These are exciting times where you will see the fast bowlers who have enjoyed success in four overs. Arshdeep and Umran Malik have got success in the four-over format, it will be exciting to see how and with what impact they can bowl 10-over spells."

Arshdeep has picked up 33 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.17 in the 21 T20Is he has played. Umran has accounted for only two dismissals in three T20Is but has come into the reckoning due to the fiery spells he has bowled for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Poll : Will Umran Malik be a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup? Yes No 0 votes