“The second new ball will be massive” – Craig Overton on England’s plans against India on Day 4

Craig Overton believes the second new ball could be massive to England’s chances of an early finish in the ongoing Headingley Test. The England pacer reckons his side bowled better than what the scorecard suggests, and hopes to make the new ball count on the fourth day.

Despite conceding a 354-run first-innings lead after two disastrous days, India displayed a good fight on the third day, reaching 215 for two by stumps, thanks to good significant contributions from Rohit Sharma (59), Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) and captain Virat Kohli (45*).

With 80 overs bowled in India’s second innings, England will start Day-Four proceedings with the new ball, which they used wonderfully in the first innings, reducing the visitors 56 for four in the first session of the Test.

Throwing light on England’s bowling efforts on the third day and the plan with the new ball on the fourth, Craig Overton said:

“We bowled better than what the two wickets in the scorecard suggest, and they (India) also batted well, which they are entitled to do. Ideally, we would have liked three or four wickets. We are still in a great position in this Test, especially starting with the new ball in the morning. It (the second new ball) will be massive. We have to be spot on from ball one. We are eyeing a couple of early wickets with that.”

Making a Test comeback after two years, Craig Overton has had a good Test, grabbing a three-for in the first innings before contributing a breezy 32 with the bat. He also got the first breakthrough in the second innings, sending back the Lord’s centurion KL Rahul courtesy a brilliant one-handed catch in the slips from Jonny Bairstow.

Pujara wore his most determined look and cruised to a sensational unbeaten 91.



Pujara wore his most determined look and cruised to a sensational unbeaten 91.

England's Craig Overton credits India for a good show

Trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match Test series, England are in a great position to level the series with a comprehensive win against the visitors, whose middle order has let them down. Despite India’s lacklustre batting, especially from the middle order, before Friday, Craig Overton said that England knew it would be tricky in the second innings, considering the strength of the Indian team.

“We know what India are like as a team and what their characters are like. We knew it was going to be tricky. We had to do what we were doing, but credit to them for playing well and making it hard for us,” added the Somerset bowler.

Craig Overton - The right kind of bowler for these conditions.



Not much of a swing bowler but nips it and bounce. The control is good.



It could have been the perfect session for India but it didn't happen that way. https://t.co/Jn0KNN1Lx1 — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 27, 2021

Five of India’s last seven innings defeats have come in England, the last being the 2018 Lord’s Test. Still behind by 139 runs, India have a lot of work to do on the fourth day to turn the tables in Headingley and force a fifth day.

