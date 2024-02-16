"The very simple answer is no" - Ravichandran Ashwin not keen on chasing Anil Kumble's record after entering 500-wickets club during 3rd Test vs ENG

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed that he hadn't set a goal for himself to go past legendary spinner Anil Kumble's record of 619 Test wickets.

Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Rajkot to take his tally to 500 Test wickets, becoming only the second Indian bowler and the ninth overall to achieve the feat.

Speaking in a press conference after the end of play on Day 2, Ravichandran Ashwin explained why he didn't want to think too much about what lay ahead and why he wanted to enjoy his journey one day at a time:

"The very simple answer is 'no'... 120 wickets away. Every day is what I want to live for, and, I'm 37 years old. I don't know what's in store next. What's in store for the next two months?

"You play this series and then what lies ahead, you really don't know. I don't want to really jump the gun. I've kept it this way for the last 4-5 years and it's been very simple and it's worked for me. Why change anything that's working for you?"

Ashwin did pick up a wicket but conceded 37 runs in his seven overs as he was among the many Indian bowlers who couldn't stop Ben Duckett's carnage. The southpaw is unbeaten on 133* off just 118 balls at Stumps on Day 2.

I was an accidental spinner: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed that he always wanted to become a batter and that off-spin wasn't his primary skill. He rose to fame at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL as a new-ball bowler.

Opening up on how he got that role, Ashwin stated:

"It's been a very long journey. I don't exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner. I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance. When I walked into the CSK dressing room, Muttiah Muralitharan didn't want to bowl (with) the new ball and eventually I got tossed the new ball."

He further added:

"I had a reasonable first-class (cricket) start to my life. (The) first-class career was pretty good. But nevertheless, the stage in the IPL made me made me visible to a lot of people and I eventually got my Test debut. People doubted me whether I could be a Test bowler and 10-13 years later… not bad, not a bad achievement. I'm pretty glad."

Ravichandran Ashwin also believes that the Rajkot pitch could remain great for batting if the cracks do not open up. England have already posted 207/2 and trail by 238 runs, with Duckett and Joe Root to resume play on Day 3.

