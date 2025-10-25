"The smile showed that a lot had happened in the past" - Irfan Pathan lauds Harshit Rana's spell in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Irfan Pathan has lauded Harshit Rana for bowling a potent spell in the third ODI against Australia. He noted that the right-arm seamer has been criticized a lot recently, and the smile at the end of his spell showed that he had left all that behind.

Harshit registered figures of 4/39 in 8.4 overs as India bowled Australia out for 236 in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The visitors then achieved the target with nine wickets and 69 deliveries to spare to end the three-match series with a win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan praised Harshit for proving that he is mentally strong with his match-defining spell in the third ODI.

"Skill is one thing, but he was being mentally hurt repeatedly for the last little while because he faced a lot of criticism. Questions were being asked as to why he was playing. After he took the fourth wicket, the smile showed that a lot had happened in the past, but he had left it behind," he said.

Reflecting on Harshit's pitch map, the former India all-rounder pointed out that the tall seamer is unlikely to have a concentrated cluster as he varies his length a lot.

"He is mainly an inswing bowler. So you will see the cluster mostly outside the off-stump for a right-handed batter, and against the left-handed batter too, as he uses the around-the-wicket angle. You will always see him using different lengths in those lines. You won't see a big cluster because he has many variations," Pathan observed.

Many experts have questioned Harshit Rana's repeated selections in Indian squads across formats. The 23-year-old silenced those critics with his four-wicket haul in Saturday's game.

"Harshit Rana played a different role today" - Irfan Pathan on seamer using the new ball in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

In the same discussion, Irfan Pathan noted that Harshit Rana played a different role in the third ODI against Australia.

"Harshit Rana played a different role today. He did first-change bowling earlier, but he got an opportunity to start with the new ball today. He looked in a different rhythm. His pace was up. We were regularly seeing speeds close to 140 kph," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Delhi seamer for changing his angles consistently and for pitching the ball in the right areas.

"The way he used the over-the-wicket and around-the-wicket angle, he looked the best in that. We got to see variations along with consistent line and length. A different zip was seen. He was more confident as well. When a pace bowler is in form, he releases and pitches the ball where he wants. We got to see that, whether it was with the new ball or the old ball," Pathan elaborated.

Harshit Rana did not pick up a wicket with the new ball. He dismissed Alex Carey (24 off 37), Mitchell Owen (1 off 4), Cooper Connolly (23 off 34) and Josh Hazlewood (0 off 2) with the old ball to help India restrict Australia to a below-par score.

