"The speed breaker also comes but he changes the gear" - Basit Ali's interesting take on Shubman Gill after BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali lavished praise on India batter Shubman Gill after his unbeaten hundred in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

Gill remained unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, as India successfully chased down 229 to win the game by six wickets and begein their campaign on a positive note.

He was also named Player of the Match for his fine performance. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer called Shubman Gill a run machine and lauded him for carrying on his stellar form.

"The way Gill made partnerships after India lost a few wickets, he was too good. Gill has been a run machine and has continued his form. He starts the car from first gear and then shifts gears. Then the speed breaker also comes but he changes the gear again and when he gets an empty road he goes turbo," he said. (7:02)

The chase got tricky as India lost a few wickets in the middle. Despite that, Gill maintained his composure and stood tall at one end, ensuring India got over the line eventually.

Basit Ali was also impressed with Gill for taking responsibility in the middle and finishing the game for the Men in Blue.

"The way Virat Kohli got out he went too behind and tried to hit it hard. Iyer got out early and Axar got out early but Gill stayed on saying I am there. He batted really well. He also hit a very huge six on which Rohit was also happy," he added. (3:04)

Basit Ali impressed with India head coach Gautam Gambhir's approach

In the same video, Basit Ali also pointed out an interesting moment after the game between India and Bangladesh. He said that India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen looking at the pitch with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and talking to the curators as well.

Basit highlighted Gambhir's mindset of putting the game which they won behind and thinking about the next one right-away, which impressed him.

"It was surprising for me that after the match Gautam was standing in the middle with Jadeja and was talking about the pitch to the curators. This means that he put the match which they won and is looking to prepare for the next game. This is a good sign as I have done this too in Pakistan's domestic cricket. This is a good thing," he reflected. (4:49)

