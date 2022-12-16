"The start of something big" - Twitterati react as Team India opener Shubman Gill slams his maiden Test century

Team India opener Shubman Gill starred with the bat on Day 3 (Friday, December 16) of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, slamming his maiden century in Test cricket.
Gill looked in brilliant touch as he countered the Bangladeshi batters with his delectable shots. The right-handed batter took 147 deliveries to cross the 100-run mark and delighted viewers by hitting two stunning sixes along with 10 fours.
The talented youngster completed his ton with a one-bounce boundary in the 48th over of India's second innings, dancing down the track to Mehidy Hasan Miraz to dish out a lofted on-drive.
Gill's entertaining knock came to an end in the 50th over after he perished to Mehidy Hasan while trying to play a slog sweep. However, he got a top edge that went straight into the hands of the fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket.
Several fans took to social media, lauding Gill for the wonderful hundred. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Shubman Gill managed to score just 20 runs in the first innings. However, the 23-year-old made amends with his impactful performance during India's second essay, putting his side in a dominant position.
With his 100-run knock, Gill became the first Indian opener to score a century in Test matches this year.
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership give India the upper hand over Bangladesh
While Team India had a decent start to their second innings, captain KL Rahul departed after scoring 23 runs. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara showcased great composure, steadying the ship for their team.
The two batters stitched together a stunning 113-run partnership, propelling India to the pole position. At the time of writing, the visitors have secured a lead of 476 runs with eight wickets still in hand.
Virat Kohli has joined Pujara at the crease, and the two will be aiming to score some quick runs as KL Rahul and Co. look to set a mammoth target for the home team.
In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings, scalping five and three wickets, respectively.
Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.