"The start of something big" - Twitterati react as Team India opener Shubman Gill slams his maiden Test century

Team India opener Shubman Gill starred with the bat on Day 3 (Friday, December 16) of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, slamming his maiden century in Test cricket.

Gill looked in brilliant touch as he countered the Bangladeshi batters with his delectable shots. The right-handed batter took 147 deliveries to cross the 100-run mark and delighted viewers by hitting two stunning sixes along with 10 fours.

The talented youngster completed his ton with a one-bounce boundary in the 48th over of India's second innings, dancing down the track to Mehidy Hasan Miraz to dish out a lofted on-drive.

Gill's entertaining knock came to an end in the 50th over after he perished to Mehidy Hasan while trying to play a slog sweep. However, he got a top edge that went straight into the hands of the fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Gill for the wonderful hundred. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Abinesh Nagendran @Pakkudu4 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma has informed team management that he's available for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. (Reported by Sports Tak). Rohit Sharma has informed team management that he's available for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. (Reported by Sports Tak). @ShubmanGill should be 1 of the opener in Australian Series. He has good temperament & talent to survive in Test match twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… @ShubmanGill should be 1 of the opener in Australian Series. He has good temperament & talent to survive in Test match twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Liked the celebration from Shubman Gill after reaching his ton. Most players will be ecstatic after reaching their first Test ton. But for Gill, it seemed like it was only about breaking the duck. Also, puts the match situation into the context. #BANvIND Liked the celebration from Shubman Gill after reaching his ton. Most players will be ecstatic after reaching their first Test ton. But for Gill, it seemed like it was only about breaking the duck. Also, puts the match situation into the context. #BANvIND

Samreen @SamreenRazz #BANvIND



First Test century for Shubman Gill 🫶🏽



One of the few Indian all-format players I have been looking forward to since his U19 days. May he continue to prove us all right! First Test century for Shubman Gill 🫶🏽One of the few Indian all-format players I have been looking forward to since his U19 days. May he continue to prove us all right! #BANvIND First Test century for Shubman Gill 🫶🏽One of the few Indian all-format players I have been looking forward to since his U19 days. May he continue to prove us all right!

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Who does Rohit Sharma replace now in the next Test?



#CricketTwitter Cracking knock my Shubman Gill and loved the way he played selflessly without wasting a single ball after his hundred.Who does Rohit Sharma replace now in the next Test? Cracking knock my Shubman Gill and loved the way he played selflessly without wasting a single ball after his hundred.Who does Rohit Sharma replace now in the next Test? #CricketTwitter

FAIZ FAZEL @theFaizFazel End of a terrific knock from Shubman Gill, 110 runs from 152 balls, the start of something big in future. End of a terrific knock from Shubman Gill, 110 runs from 152 balls, the start of something big in future. https://t.co/gfGFbJXqLQ

Raushan❤️🌙 @DzRaushan Top Notch innings from the young man @ShubmanGill congratulations on your first test hundred its so special thing. Top Notch innings from the young man @ShubmanGill congratulations on your first test hundred its so special thing. ❤️✨

Chaitanya Kirtikar 🇮🇳 @KaddakChai well played @ShubmanGill ! well deserved century ! Hoping this is the first of many, many more to come ! Easily the most attractive batting, young gun from India ! #indvsbang well played @ShubmanGill ! well deserved century ! Hoping this is the first of many, many more to come ! Easily the most attractive batting, young gun from India ! #indvsbang

Kunal K @kkcakes8 Well played Shubman Gill bro. You're an elite talent and are going to go a long way in all forms of cricket. #BANvIND Well played Shubman Gill bro. You're an elite talent and are going to go a long way in all forms of cricket. #BANvIND

Vedant Baranwal @awokebhakt

#INDvsBAN #Shubmangill a fine, controlled knock by gill. a very well deserved maiden hundred in tests. so pleased to watch. a fine, controlled knock by gill. a very well deserved maiden hundred in tests. so pleased to watch. #INDvsBAN #Shubmangill

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli appreciating Shubman Gill's innings when he got out - The King appreciating The prince. Virat Kohli appreciating Shubman Gill's innings when he got out - The King appreciating The prince. https://t.co/X01750FSXJ

सक्षम @albaatrross 🥵



#Shubmangill #INDvBAN This man is so precious for the future of ICT This man is so precious for the future of ICT 🇮🇳💪🥵#Shubmangill #INDvBAN https://t.co/mK7yuNwylg

Suriya Fans Rage @_AkashSFC



What an Knock!! from the young man,the making of a future legend.



#INDvsBAN Maiden Test Hundred for Shubman GillWhat an Knock!! from the young man,the making of a future legend. Maiden Test Hundred for Shubman Gill😎💥What an Knock!! from the young man,the making of a future legend.#INDvsBAN https://t.co/9yKX7cHi9D

Ashish @ashishpatil09 @BCCI @ShubmanGill Please atleast give him long run now and don't throw him out because of your so called seniors @BCCI @ShubmanGill Please atleast give him long run now and don't throw him out because of your so called seniors

Notably, Shubman Gill managed to score just 20 runs in the first innings. However, the 23-year-old made amends with his impactful performance during India's second essay, putting his side in a dominant position.

With his 100-run knock, Gill became the first Indian opener to score a century in Test matches this year.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership give India the upper hand over Bangladesh

While Team India had a decent start to their second innings, captain KL Rahul departed after scoring 23 runs. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara showcased great composure, steadying the ship for their team.

The two batters stitched together a stunning 113-run partnership, propelling India to the pole position. At the time of writing, the visitors have secured a lead of 476 runs with eight wickets still in hand.

Virat Kohli has joined Pujara at the crease, and the two will be aiming to score some quick runs as KL Rahul and Co. look to set a mammoth target for the home team.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings, scalping five and three wickets, respectively.

