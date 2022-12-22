"The struggle makes you strong" - Ajay Jadeja lauds Jaydev Unadkat

Ajay Jadeja has lauded Jaydev Unadkat for making a successful comeback in Test cricket after gaining mental strength through his grind in domestic cricket.

Unadkat registered figures of 2/50 in 16 overs as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings of the second Test in Mirpur on Thursday, December 22. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill then added 19 runs for the first wicket to give the visitors the upper hand heading into the second day.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about his thoughts on Unadkat's comeback, to which he responded:

"You should celebrate such a guy. Everyone celebrates a good day, a good performance, or if someone does consistently well. But this is an inspirational story for anyone, not only in the game but outside as well. The struggle makes you strong, you get the belief."

The former Indian skipper highlighted that the left-arm seamer had a tough time when he made his Test debut as a youngster, observing:

"It is not easy for anyone. Imagine you are a 12 or 13-year-old kid and you wanted to play Test cricket. You played as well, you got an opportunity at 20-22 years of age, but you didn't get a single wicket."

The 31-year-old went wicketless and conceded 101 runs in the 26 overs he bowled in his debut Test against South Africa in Centurion in December 2010. MS Dhoni and Co. lost the match by an innings and 25 runs and the debutant had to wait for 12 years to play his next Test.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



2022: Jaydev Unadkat makes his Test return and picks up his maiden wicket.







#BANvIND #CricketTwitter 2010: Jaydev Unadkat makes his Test debut for India.2022: Jaydev Unadkat makes his Test return and picks up his maiden wicket. 2010: Jaydev Unadkat makes his Test debut for India.2022: Jaydev Unadkat makes his Test return and picks up his maiden wicket. 👏🇮🇳#BANvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/CxHiVKSof9

"You have the fear that it slipped from your hands the last time" - Ajay Jadeja on Jaydev Unadkat not grabbing his first chance

Jaydev Unadkat gave India their first breakthrough in the Mirpur Test. [PC: BCCI]

Ajay Jadeja reckons Jaydev Unadkat might have been nervous at the start of the day's play, explaining:

"So imagine how the next 12 years would have lapsed for a guy who spent eight to ten years expecting something and he couldn't make the best of it even after getting it. When you get that opportunity again, you have the fear that it slipped from your hands the last time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that the Saurashtra seamer's vast experience would have held him in good stead, elaborating:

"What is the difference between an experienced player and a young one? The experienced player has gone through it so many times that he understands that it is a game and I might get a good result if I don't do well on a day and might not get a wicket if I bowl extremely well. When a player stops judging himself from his numbers but his deeds, this guy has reached there."

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for in Whites after years



#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback forin Whites afteryears Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹💙Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for 🇮🇳 in Whites after 1️⃣2⃣ years 🙌#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/2txsBaQ284

Unadkat first deceived Zakir Hasan with extra bounce and had him caught by KL Rahul in the slip cordon. He then had Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind by Rishabh Pant with a ball that moved slightly away after pitching from the around-the-wicket angle.

Poll : Will Jaydev Unadkat be a part of India's squad for the home Test series against Australia? Yes No 0 votes