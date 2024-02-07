“The Support vs the Congratulations” – Jasprit Bumrah reacts to becoming World No.1 Test bowler 

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reacted mysteriously to becoming the new World No.1 Test bowler. The bowler's response came as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday, February 7.

In the wake of the ICC rankings being released, Bumrah posted a meme on his Instagram story, seemingly illustrating the stark difference in the support he had before reaching the No. 1 ranking versus the congratulations he received after becoming India’s first pacer to top the rankings chart in Test cricket. The meme read:

“The Support vs the Congratulations.”

Jasprit Bumrah's latest Instagram story.

Bumrah bagged nine and six wickets against England in the Vizag and Hyderabad Tests, respectively. In the process, he also became India’s fastest pacer to complete 150 wickets in the format. He was adjudged Player of the Series for his figures of 9/91 in the second Test as India won the game by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 against the visitors.

The 30-year-old previously bagged 12 wickets in the two-match Test series in South Africa that ended in a 1-1 tie.

Bumrah's exceptional bowling helped him leapfrog Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravichandran Ashwin to reach 881 rating points. With that, he became only the fourth Indian to achieve the feat after Bishan Singh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ashwin.

Overall, Bumrah has taken 155 wickets in 34 Tests, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

BCCI congratulates Jasprit Bumrah for becoming the first Indian pacer top the ICC Test rankings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid rich tributes to Jasprit Bumrah on becoming the first Indian speedster to top the ICC rankings chart in Tests. In a statement, BCCI said:

“Ever since he burst onto the Test scene at Cape Town in South Africa with four wickets in the match on an impressive debut, Bumrah has mesmerized the cricket world with his speed, swing, seam, accuracy, and variations.

It added:

"With a deadly combo of hard work, skills, adaptability, and tactical acumen, the 30-year-old pacer has consistently delivered game-changing spells and match-winning performances for India in all formats.”

Bumrah will next be in action against England in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15.

